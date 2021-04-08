ARKANSAS CITY – There is a reason why Cowley College is the No. 15 NJCAA Division I men’s basketball team in the nation. They proved it Wednesday night, beating Neosho County Community College 105-71 in the quarterfinals of the Region VI men’s basketball tournament at Cowley. NCCC hasn’t beaten Cowley since the 2017-18 season.
Being the No. 1 seed in the KJCCC East, the Tigers had a bye and were well-rested. But fresh off of an NCCC win over Pratt in the first round of the playoffs on Monday, guard Magic Reliford put up 18 points and three assists, big De’Antray Hughes posted 13 points and seven boards, guard Tremaine Chesley scored 11 points and brought down five rebounds, and guard Quentin Asberry had 11 points.
Cowley combatted the three double-figure scorers with five players in double figures. Cowley has the potential to put seven players on the Division I level, and their skill level and aggressiveness put pressure on the officials to make calls, but maybe not as many on the NCCC side – at least that’s how NCCC head coach Jeremy Coombs saw it.
“They just let Cowley foul the heck out of you. The referees just get tired of calling it and this wears you down, and that’s simply what it was,” Coombs said. “It had nothing to do with anything other than them just being way more physical than us. I don’t know what the foul count was, but I’ll be honest with you, I guarantee you that they got us up there. There’s no way when we’re playing zone, they just have their hands all over you. They’re grabbing you, and it gets frustrating. And the guys get frustrated with that. Again, when you’re not getting those calls, it makes life hard on you.”
Many fouls weren’t called, leading to frustration and technical fouls called on Coombs, guard Cougar Downing, Hughes, and Chesley, who was ejected at the 7:04 mark in the second half.
Cowley was physical in the full-court press right from the start, a tactic they’ve used all year to help them win 10 in a row to date, including wins over NCCC last Friday and March 20.
The press helped the Tigers to grab the lead early on. NCCC guard Deondre Buggage hit an open layup to help the Panthers score four straight points to make the score 29-18 Cowley. But the suffocating full-court press led to too many NCCC turnovers.
Keeping the same poise that he had in the game against Pratt a few days ago, NCCC big Daniel Titus hit a behind-the-back move that avoided the Cowley trap on the baseline, freeing him up for an easy layup to make the score 41-27 with 4:31 to go in the half. An offensive possession later, Reliford used a quick first step move on the Cowley defense to score an easy layup.
Taking advantage of many turnovers kept Cowley guard Cevin Clark in rhythm, and on the next possession, he stroked a 3 and came up with a steal on back-to-back possessions; Clark managed 15 points on 4 of 17 from downtown. It was 44-29 Cowley with 3:30 to go in the first half.
Cowley not only took advantage of the full-court press – that defense led to 15 turnovers for NCCC in the first half – but Cowley was also just a deeper and bigger team. Cowley had 12 offensive rebounds to NCCC’s eight.
Cowley big Dalen Ridgnal was just too good in the first 20 minutes. He scored 12 points in the first half, including a 3.
Hughes led NCCC in the first half, scoring eight by making himself available around the rim following some dribble-drives by the guards.
In the second half, NCCC went on a 5-0 run thanks to a Reliford 3 and a dunk by Hughes, which made the score 50-41 Cowley with 17 to go.
A flurry of technical fouls started after some missed NCCC calls. The first one was on Hughes, leading to a free throw by Cowley’s Mike’l Henderson. Henderson would go on to score eight straight points.
Cowley kept using its signature full-court defense, and Coombs was eventually called for a T. Henderson made two free throws, and soon Cowley blew the lead open to 61-42.
“That’s what we do every game. That’s what we are,” Cowley head coach Tommy DeSalme said. “Our rotations are good and they were good in spots. And once we get a lead, we’re just trying to get out of here. In the second half, we were just trying to get the game over with.”
The Panthers were trying to extend the season, but ran into another stacked KJCCC team with more scholarship resources.
“I mean I think we were right there. I think we were one or two guys away,” Coombs said. “With what we have and what we can offer scholarship-wise, I feel like we’re facing some of these guys with all full rides, and we go out there and battle every night. And I thought there was only a couple of games out of our reach – playing Coffeyville that was No. 6 in the country, and we played with them for 3/4 of the game. Hats off to my guys and they competed, but we’re just not deep enough.”
Cowley’s Mount’ae Edmundson finished with 22 points. He fed off NCCC turnovers – 22 to Cowley’s 13. Other disparities in favor of Cowley were 28 second-chance points to NCCC’s nine and 34 points off of the bench to NCCC’s 17.
Boxscore:
NCCC: 36 35 - 71
Cowley: 50 55 - 105
Reliford 18, Hughes 13, Asberry 11, Chesley 11, Titus 9, Davonte Russ 4, Downing 3, Buggage 2
