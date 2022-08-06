Coming off a disappointing end to a stellar start to the 2021 season, the St. Paul volleyball team enters the new year with fire in their step. With most of the squad returning to the hardwood this fall, the Indians are ready to hit the ground running when practices start in just over a week.

“When we got to the postseason, the girls were ready for the opportunity. It was just a hard day against Burlingame,” St. Paul head coach Mark Haight said of his team’s 2021 finish. “With that said, the girls’ attitudes are already good for this next season.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments