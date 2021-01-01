ROBERT MAGOBET
The Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference will follow its decision about fans being allowed to attend events – at least for the time being.
On Nov. 30, the conference voted to not allow fans for the first month of the 2021 spring semester. As of right now, fans will not be permitted to attend events between Jan. 4 and Feb. 5. The subject will be revisited in February to make a decision for the rest of the season.
“On Monday November 30th, the KJCCC unanimously approved a COVID-19 Protocol which provides requirements, guidelines and recommendations toward spring semester competitions,” the conference stated in a press release on Dec. 16. “The chief item within the protocol that shaped its development is the philosophy statement of athletic play during this unprecedented time.
“The safety of KJCCC student-athletes, coaches, and staff is paramount and those considerations should guide the conference as our member institutions begin to reopen campus and prepare to host intercollegiate practice and competitions. The emphasis for the 2020-2021 seasons should be on the ability to play games and not on winning championships. This season will be judged less on who wins a championship, but rather on the ability to provide opportunities for our student-athletes to represent our institutions in a safe manner.”
In an effort to make those opportunities readily available, schools will run in accordance with local and state public officials pertaining to a return to campus, practice and competition within the parameters of local and health department guidelines.
To further deal with these issues, the KJCCC has already developed a conference COVID-19 Committee to monitor changes that may occur. While remaining fluid in an ever-changing environment, the conference has established guidelines that address a return to campus, including general sports, KJCCC competition and sports information guidelines.
“While we want our student-athletes to excel and compete, that is second in the coming semester to providing safety,” KJCCC President and Neosho County Community College President Dr. Brian Inbody said. “This emphasis on safety extends to cover our college employees and staff members.”
KJCCC Commissioner Carl Henrich echoed some of the same sentiments.
“Our safety goals are why we made the statement of philosophy in our guidance,” Heinrich said. “Colleges will apply this guidance to all sports and competitions.”
At NCCC, sports competitions in the spring of 2021 include men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, wrestling, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track and field.
NCCC’s men’s and women’s basketball programs start Jan. 21 versus Bethany College JV at home. For volleyball, the new season will begin Jan. 25 versus Johnson County Community College at home. Wrestling will start Jan. 26 against Pratt Community College on the road.
NCCC’s baseball team begins Feb. 16 versus Kansas Wesleyan at home. And the Panthers soccer programs’ first official day is April 3 versus Garden City on the road.
