ROBERT MAGOBET
Two area football teams aspired to get better on Friday after a summer of non-contact drills and weightlifting.
On a sweltering day at the Chanute Community Sports Complex, the Chanute Blue Comets and Erie Red Devils faced off in a 7-on-7 controlled scrimmage. Both teams rotated on offense and defense after a set number of plays between the middle of the field and the red zone.
The scrimmage featured some up-and-coming talent. Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said it is about the next man up.
“We’re just refining. Every year being a high school football coach, you lose personnel and you have new guys that need to come in and step up,” Frazell said. “We’re really just getting reps and getting better. There’s little tweaks and the refine of things that we want the kids to be able to do to polish their skills.”
Noticeably on the field and taking more reps was Chanute second-string sophomore quarterback Kaiden Seamster, who was heaving deep and intermediate passes down the field.
The absence of some of Chanute’s key players at the camp was symbolic of the Blue Comets’ top players being unavailable to play a year ago due to injury or COVID-19, which led to just a 3-4 season.
Chanute’s defense, albeit without pads, imposed their will with some nice tipped balls. Overall, Frazell said his goal of familiarizing some of the younger players with the playbook and the tempo was accomplished.
With Chanute having training and weightlifting two days a week over the last several weeks, training camp will ramp up next week for student-athletes to learn and process as much football information as possible.
The Red Devils, meanwhile, ramped up their training by just playing Chanute – a Class 4A school.
Erie head coach Eddie Kearns said it was good to schedule a scrimmage with a bigger and stronger talent base for the purposes of his younger team garnering more experience, especially given the fact that the team lost a handful of seniors to graduation.
To help improve a 2-7 record in 2020, efforts were focused on developing the passing game. That side will be helmed by Red Devils quarterback Quinten Heady.
“The first time I said we are going to play Independence, Coffeyville and Chanute, and then we been playing Chanute three other times, so it’s one of those things that, playing teams that are bigger than us and have more people to choose from, that’s going to help us out more – maybe even more than them,” Kearns said.
One significant change in Kearns’ offense that could benefit from additional reps against a bigger team like Chanute is Erie’s Eric Dillinger moving from offensive tackle to tight end in 2021.
With a young quarterback likely to be under center for Erie, Kearns believes in fine-tuning as many weapons as possible on the offensive side of the football.
“When you’re 6-foot-6 and as big as he is, it gives him some advantages and we can use his basketball blocking out and screening to help us get the ball,” Kearns said. “There is a lot of similarities between basketball moves and football moves, especially in the short game. So we want to use that to our advantage as much as possible.”
Details will be ironed out when Erie’s training camp starts next week.
Chanute’s camp will also begin next week, Monday through Thursday. Next Friday, the Comets will head to Humboldt and participate in a football camp hosted by Sterling College – this time with pads. The same camp last season was axed due to the pandemic.
