ERIE – Chanute High School went 3-2 in an Erie volleyball tournament Saturday, claiming fourth place despite not being at full strength.
The Lady Blue Comets beat Parsons 26-24 and 25-16; ousted Girard 25-23 (loss), 25-16 and 25-22; won over Neodesha 25-22 and 25-21; lost to Fort Scott 25-23 (loss), 25-18 and 25-23 (loss) in the first round of bracket play; and lost to Girard 25-17 (loss) and 25-20 (loss) in the third-place bracket.
“Overall not the outcome that we wanted, but saw a lot of good things on the day. Had some things that we saw that we wanted to work on moving forward,” CHS head volleyball coach Jory Murry said.
Murry had to move forward last week since sophomore setter Kamri Naff was injured in the Independence tournament a week ago. Freshman setter Elle Kreighbaum stepped up and filled those shoes on Saturday.
While Kreighbaum did an admirable job in replacing Naff, Murry said the results could have been a little bit better. One factor was communication.
“One of things we talked about was the girls did a pretty good job in communication on Tuesday, and when we showed up on Saturday, we found ourselves in a position where we walked away feeling like other teams were doing a better job of communicating than we were, and that’s never a spot you want to be in,” Murry said. “So I think moving forward from here, kind of seeing how other teams were doing a better job, that’s something we focused on (Monday) going into our games for (Tuesday), improving that communication on the court all the time, and making sure you are always doing your job even when you are not in the play.”
Last year and the year before were a different story. Chanute placed second the last two years in the Erie tournament, and senior middle hitter Sabry Trout was a part of these successes. The All-SEK player took her game from last year into Saturday’s meet.
“My strength I would say was that my serving was really good, serving to catch us back up after being down in several sets, along with setting up my hitters and connecting better than we did on our first game last week,” Trout said. “I would say the technique was just staying focused and working with my teammates to have that success.”
And success was within grasp. Murry felt her squad was a few games away from being right there after some hard-fought competition. The key will be the team’s maturation process, as there are just three seniors on the team.
Chanute (4-3) will be at home versus Paola on Thursday at 5 pm.
