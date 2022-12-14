Altoona vs Flinthills 12.13.22 - William Stackhouse

Altoona-Midway sophomore guard William Stackhouse drives hard to the bucket during the second half of Tuesday's clash with visiting Flinthills. Stackhouse tallied nine points on the night.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune photo

BUFFALO — Short on players due to illness, the Altoona-Midway Jets were running on fumes in a 63-43 loss to the visiting Flinthills Mustangs Tuesday evening. 

With Jets' head coach Dave Vance also out, the Jets trailed 14-11 at the conclusion of the opening frame and 33-22 at the half.

Altoona vs Flinthills 12.13.22 - Jacob Meigs

Altoona-Midway junior Jacob Meigs surveils the court Tuesday evening against visiting Flinthills.

