BUFFALO — Short on players due to illness, the Altoona-Midway Jets were running on fumes in a 63-43 loss to the visiting Flinthills Mustangs Tuesday evening.
With Jets' head coach Dave Vance also out, the Jets trailed 14-11 at the conclusion of the opening frame and 33-22 at the half.
The Mustangs opened the second half on a 7-1 spurt, opening an 18-point lead late in the third. Having drilled a triple earlier in the frame, Altoona's Chase Nally scored on a knifing drive to close out the third.
Despite fourth quarter 3-pointers from Nalley and Jacob Meigs, the Jets were unable to keep pace with the Mustangs’ uptempo attack, nor were they able to slow Flinthills point guard Jake Hunter. The speedy freshman dropped in seven of the Mustangs' 17 fourth quarter points — including a deep 3-pointer followed by a fastbreak lay-in to hand Flinthills a 52-30 advantage.
The loss moves Altoona-Midway to 3-2 overall.
“I thought the boys played hard. I never question their effort,” said Altoona-Midway Athletic Director Dave Almond, who was filling in for Vance as head coach.
Almond noted that the Jets were down a pair of starters, while two other players battled through their illness and suited up — including leading-scorer Meigs and Blaine Collins.
“We were just missing some people that we couldn’t afford to miss with the sickness going around. It just got us tonight,” he said.
Almond credited the Mustangs for their high-level play, but said his squad needs to improve in multiple areas.
“We need to play better defense and hit the offense boards too,” he said.
For the Jets, Kieran Foster dropped in a team-high 11 points, while Nally and William Stackhouse chipped in with nine apiece. Hunter, meanwhile, poured in a game-high 19 points, including three 3’s.
Up Next
The Jets are idle until Jan. 3, when they host Chetopa for a home-clash.
“They’ll work hard over the break and get their real coach back,” Almond said. “He will have them ready to go against Chetopa.”
Box Score
Flinthills: 14 19 13 17 — 63
Altoona: 11 11 8 13 — 43
Scoring
Altoona-Midway: Kieran Foster 11, Chase Nally 9, William Stackhouse 9, Jacob Meigs 7, Blaine Collins 5, Joey Lamendola 2
Flinthills: Jake Hunter 19, Nate Becker 12, Hunter Lowmaster 12, Tate Leslie 8, Shane Steinhauer 6, Tiler Slaughter-Scott 5, Levi Beard 1
