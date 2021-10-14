SEAN FRYE
Parsons Sun Sports Editor
PITTSBURG — Facing the top two teams in the SEK League can have a way of stunting momentum.
That was the fate the Chanute Blue Comets suffered on Tuesday as they were swept by Labette County 2-0 (25-15, 25-12) and Fort Scott 2-0 (25-21, 25-21).
The two losses punctuated a two-week period that saw the Blue Comets start to turn a corner after a slow start with a young roster — Chanute finished in third at its home tournament in a field that included Labette County, Girard, Frontenac and St. Paul, before splitting a pair of league matches at Parsons last week.
“The girls show that they have so much more potential than they show most of the time,” Chanute head coach Jory Murry said. “When everyone does their job at the same time, they can compete with (Labette County and Fort Scott), and we did for a little bit. We just lack the experience to know how to do our job in all situations.”
Against Labette County, Kierney Follmer led Chanute with five kills while Brinly Bancroft added four.
Then against Fort Scott, Bancroft amassed 10 kills with Follmer adding six.
However, errors proved to be Chanute’s adversary. The Blue Comets were charged with 19, including five on service, against Labette County then 13 more against Fort Scott in a match where the Blue Comets led by five multiple times in the second set.
“Unforced errors have been our problem all season long. When we play a set with minimal unforced errors we have won most of them,” Murray said. “Almost every set we’ve lost this year we have had more errors than points earned. We have a guideline to follow when a teammate makes an unforced error but we have to be able to mentally tough at the end of a game and swing without error.”
The two losses dropped Chanute’s record to 8-23 overall and 3-7 in SEK League play.
Up Next
Chanute gets a week off before playing its final two matches of the regular season at home in an SEK quad next Tuesday.
“We have two winnable games next Tuesday that we will focus on minimizing errors and playing mentally tough in,” Murry said.
