BUFFALO – It was a rough night on the home floor for Altoona-Midway High School as St. Paul invaded Milo Peterson Gymnasium Tuesday evening and rode home with a pair of Three Rivers League victories.
Girls
Altoona (3-10) had trouble with St. Paul’s full-court press, falling behind 17-3 in the opening eight minutes. To make matters worse, the Jets’ top two offensive threats, Summer Raymond and Emmalynn Pupanek, were each saddled with two fouls in the opening five minutes of the game.
St Paul increased its lead to 33-11 at halftime and 45-15 after three periods. Altoona did enjoy a 7-6 advantage in the final quarter.
“The score may not show it, but we played a good game, other than turning the ball over,” Altoona head coach Jessica Porter said. “We definitely need to take care of the ball a little better, and lower our turnovers, but the girls played hard, and I’m proud of the shots they took. Our free throw percentage has gone up too.”
The Jets connected on 8-of-12 free throws for the night.
Raymond finished with 12 points to pace Altoona, while Pupanek netted eight. Ava Hufford rounded out the scoring with two points.
Josey Harris racked up 17 points for St. Paul, while Kenna Doherty also reached double digits with 10.
Boys
St. Paul rattled off 15 unanswered points to break open a fairly close game and went on to breeze past Altoona by a score of 67-40.
Altoona (6-7) whittled away at a 12-point halftime deficit to trail just 35-28 with a little over two minutes remaining in the third period. Everything went south at that point for the Jets, as St. Paul scored the last nine points of that stanza and the first six points of the fourth quarter to go up 50-28.
“It was another rough outing,” Altoona head coach Dave Vance said. “We started out playing good, competitive basketball. We were only down seven with 2:35 to go in the third when St. Paul closed out the quarter with that roll and then continued it into the fourth period.
“Once again, we were plagued by foul trouble, with every starter collecting at least three fouls each,” Vance continued. “We must learn to guard without fouling.”
For the night, the Jets went to the charity stripe just four times — hitting only one — while St. Paul was 13-for-24 from the line.
The Jets also turned the ball over 21 times on the night.
“They had a drawing for desserts at halftime, but we kept all of the turnovers for ourselves,” Vance quipped. “Seriously though, the guys played hard, but it’s tough to overcome 21 turnovers along with the substantial deficit from the free throw line.”
William Stackhouse led the Jets with 18 points, but no one else was able to reach double digits. Kieran Foster finished with nine points on three triples, Jacob Meigs and Brandon Johnson tallied four points each, Andy Tiger and Harley Lopeman added two apiece while Joey Lamendola swished a free throw.
Stackhouse also pulled down 13 rebounds for the Jets. Meigs grabbed five.
Trey Peters poured in 23 points for St. Paul, while Vincent Smith fired in 13 and Kiser Wiatrak added an even dozen.
The Jets were able to avoid a complete sweep on the evening as the Altoona junior varsity boys captured a 24-19 win in a two-quarter matchup. Lopeman paced the Jets with 12 points.
Up Next
There is little rest for the weary, as the Altoona-Midway squads were in action for back-to-back home games Thursday and Friday this week against Uniontown and Northeast.
