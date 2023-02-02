Altoona WBB vs St. Paul 1.31.23 - Summer Raymond

Altoona junior Summer Raymond (12) shoots a side shot over the outstretched arm of St. Paul defender Jorja Harris (11) Tuesday night at Milo Peterson Gymnasium. Also pictured are Emmalynn Pupanek (30) of Altoona and Megan Doherty (12) and Kat Devereaux (15) of St. Paul. The visiting Indians claimed a 51-22 triumph.

 Debra Meigs | Contributed photo

BUFFALO – It was a rough night on the home floor for Altoona-Midway High School as St. Paul invaded Milo Peterson Gymnasium Tuesday evening and rode home with a pair of Three Rivers League victories.

Girls

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments