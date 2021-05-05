Neosho County Community College baseball finished the regular season at exactly .500 after winning 8-5 over Metropolitan Community College Monday at home.
The win resulted in a 25-25 regular-season record, and more importantly, the Panthers won six out of the last seven games.
Second baseman Mack Clark was 2 for 3 with a two-run triple; center fielder Andrew Brautman went 2 for 4 with two RBI; catcher Austin Arceneaux hit 2 for 3 with a ribbie; shortstop Luke Burk was 2 for 4; designated hitter Ivan Witt had a 1-for-2 outing; first baseman Mason Lundgrin was 1 for 5 with an RBI; and right fielder Drew Miller had a 1-for-3 day.
The Panthers racked up a grand total of 13 hits to Metro’s eight.
NCCC starting pitcher Brady Pacha went 5 innings, striking out four, walking two, and allowing one earned run and three hits. But it was reliever Nathan Hungate (1-2) who tallied the victory, walking none, and allowing two earned runs and three hits in 2 innings. Tyler McQuinn went 1 inning and struck out one, walked none, and allowed no earned runs and no hits, while closer Brett Wiemers ended the game by striking out two batters, walking none, and giving up one earned run and two hits in 1 inning.
“I felt like we played pretty well in most areas. I thought Brady Pacha pitched well – we have a lot of dudes out of position and need to make sure if Daegan Brady (high ankle sprain) is not ready for the playoffs, that we had guys ready to go,” NCCC head coach Steve Murry said. “I thought we performed well in those positions for the most part, and so I was happy overall with the level of play today.”
Following a Metro RBI single from catcher Owen Forck in the top of the first, NCCC’s level of play increased on a three-hit, one-run bottom of the second. Burk, with the bases loaded thanks to singles from Witt, Miller and Arceneaux, hit into a double play, which scored Witt for NCCC’s first run, tying the game at 1.
Three innings later in the top of the fifth, Metro went up a run following an infield error, and Pacha giving up a walk and a hit, which led to an RBI walk by Karsen Reid.
But the Panthers came back in the sixth. With two outs, Arceneaux singled and brought in Lundgrin, who had also singled. Austin Oldham then pinch ran for Arceneaux and stole second. Burk then singled and Clark had his shot, tripling to right, scoring Burk and Oldham, upping the score to 4-2 NCCC.
“Just recently at the end of the year, I’ve been getting a few more at-bats and just been seeing the ball really well, and that pitch was a curveball I got back to back, and I kind of assumed I was going to get that,” Clark said. “But I was trying to keep my approach up the middle, just getting through any baseball – not just not setting whether inside or outside, but just getting through any ball. And that gives me a chance to hit the ball anywhere.”
Metro responded with a two-run, three-hit fourth inning, including a Reid RBI triple.
With that game tied at 4 in the seventh, NCCC came out ahead with Lundgrin reaching on a fielder’s choice, scoring Brautman. The Panthers’ final runs were in the bottom of the eighth thanks to Brautman’s two-run single, which scored shortstop Jordon Helm and third baseman Brody Bowles. Brautman scored on a wild pitch.
Metro scored the final run on a two-hit ninth, but it was all cosmetics at that point.
NCCC will now gear up for the playoffs. Murry will organize three nine-inning intra-squad games at Hudson Field this week before playoff games begin May 14 against an opponent yet to be determined. The KJCCC West has five teams that have one weekend left and they are all within one game of each other. The KJCCC East, however, is pretty much set. NCCC fans will not know the playoff opponent until Sunday or Monday.
