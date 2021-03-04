ROBERT MAGOBET
A gritty defensive effort that turned into some good looks for Chanute is what it took to dribble past Independence in the first round of Sub-State at Chanute High School on Wednesday night.
In what happened to be a SEK matchup in the first round, the Lady Comets beat Independence by a score of 40-35, advancing past the semifinal of Sub-State for the first time since the 2018-19 season. All-State senior point guard Kori Babcock scored 15 points with a 3 while stealing the ball five times, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out three assists. Senior forward Mattilyn Cranor contributed eight points and three rebounds, while senior guard Brianna Waggoner added six points with a 3 and four rebounds.
“Tonight was not pretty in any way shape or form, but we were tough. I thought, especially there in the fourth quarter, we really locked in on the defensive end, got some stops, and were able to get enough buckets to hold on,” 10th-year CHS head coach Dustin Fox said. “...It was all kind of a team effort there. We started communicating at a high level, making sure we got out to their shooters. They’re a good team and they have a lot of kids that can hurt us. We wanted to make sure we limited their opportunities and tried to make them make one more pass. When the shot went up, hold them to one. I thought we were tough on the boards.”
The defensive prowess was highlighted by junior Jaceyln Catron stealing the ball off an inbounding play in the waning seconds to seal the deal.
But the Lady Blue Comets got the win because of how they turned the tide after a lackluster first half. Chanute was down 18-17 in the first half because of six turnovers in the second quarter and four fast-break points by Independence, as well as a six-point quarter by All-SEK Honorable Mention Abby Veile.
Fox said a part of his halftime message was to take care of the ball better in the second half.
Chanute was able to recapture the lead after Babcock hit a 3 to put the score at 20-18 with seven minutes to go in the third quarter.
An offensive play later, Cranor hit an inside and-one and then made a free throw to up the score to 23-18 Chanute.
Coupled with the scoring, it was the offensive rebounding by sophomore Brinly Bancroft in that third quarter, along with taking care of the ball with just four turnovers by CHS compared to six for Indy, that really helped Chanute through three-fourths of the game.
Still, it was really only two 3s by Indy senior Richelle Reichenberger and Veile that put the Lady Bulldogs in the lead at the end of the third. Veile’s was a shot as the buzzer sounded at the end of the third quarter to put the score at 34-31 in favor of Independence.
In the fourth quarter, things really unraveled for the SEK foe. Independence started the quarter with two straight turnovers that led to easy baskets for Babcock and Waggoner with 4:45 left in the game, upping the score to 39-34 Chanute. Veile had just one free throw in the fourth.
The game ended with another Indy turnover thanks to Catron’s steal at the end – Independence racked up eight turnovers in the fourth to Chanute’s two – which highlighted why she was a difference-maker on the defensive end, including shutting down the Lady Bulldogs’ inside effort on the offensive end with four blocks.
Helping on the defensive end in that second half was Waggoner, who was guarding their perimeter players well, and Babcock, who was defending some of their best perimeter players, including Veile. Veile scored 14 points, which was way down from the 25 that she scored in the first game of the season versus Chanute in January. The decrease in points was thanks to the point-zone defense, which transitioned into some easy buckets for CHS and a 9-1 run to close out the fourth quarter.
“They made shots and we didn’t. We had lots of opportunities this game, got some big stops, but they made key plays when they needed to – we just couldn’t come up with the plays,” first-year Independence head coach Brycen Byrd said.
Chanute committed a total of 13 turnovers compared to 22 for Indy. CHS had seven fast-break points to six for IHS. Chanute scored a grand total of 24 points in the paint to six for Independence. And the Lady Comets registered three 3s to Indy’s five on the day.
Chanute (15-6) hopes to come up with the plays in the Sub-State Championship game versus No. 6 Labette County (18-2) at LCHS this Saturday at 3 pm. With a win, Chanute would advance to State for the first time since 2012.
“It feels good to win our first round of Sub-State. It’s my senior year, so we can keep playing and we just focus on one game at a time,” Babcock said. “We’ll see what happens on Saturday. Hopefully, we end up going to State. If we play good, we should win.”
Chanute: 10 7 14 9 — 40
Indy: 9 9 16 1 — 35
CHS: Babcock 15, Cranor 8, Waggoner 6, Tyra Bogle 4, Peyton Shields 3, Catron 2, Kierny Follmer 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.