Over 700 wrestlers converged on Ralph Miller Gymnasium at Chanute High School on Sunday for the 28th Annual Woods Classic Youth Wrestling Tournament.
The Chanute Wrestling Club had a strong showing at their lone home event of the year, bringing home 10 first place finishes and 10 runner-up finishes.
Results
Novice
6u37: 2nd - Dax Hufferd
6u40: 2nd - Roland Cox
6u43 A: 3rd - Robert Kennedy
6u43 C: 5th - Harvey Gastineau
6u46 A: 3rd - Kavan Johnson
6u46 B: DNP - Orin Greve
6u46 C: DNP - Beau Borton
6u46 D: 3rd - Rowdy Cox
6u49: 5th - Abraham Cuin
6u55: 4th - Nathan Grogan
6u65: 4th - Rhett Beeman
8u46: 4th - Gunner Reddick
8u52: 5th - Hudson Boeken
8u55 A: 2nd - Cade Kimbrel
8u55 B: 4th - Beckett Jones
8u58 B: 1st - Cohen Cole
8u58 C: 1st - Cash Stich
10u64: DNP - Brentley Genoble
10u73: 3rd - Jax Barney
10u79: 2nd - Hunter Lawson, DNP - Graham Fulton
10u110: 1st - Barrett Alonzo
Boys
6u40: 3rd - Lucas Kellogg, 4th - Jeremiah Kellogg
6u49: 3rd - Fisher Frazell
6u52: 3rd - Cas LeRoy
6u64: 1st - Taos Greve
6uHWT: 3rd - Toby Webb
8u58: 3rd - Knox Hufferd
8u67: 2nd - Carter Lewis
8u70: 3rd - Wade Frazell
8u76: DNP - Drayton Walls
8u115: 4th - Brogan Sterling
10u58: 2nd - Landon Kimbrel
10u67 A: DNP - Levi Kimbrel
10u67 B: 2nd - Jake Luttrell
10u73: 2nd - Kanyon Vaughn
10u76: 1st - Gabriel Hutchison
10u85: DNP - Kyson Kellogg
10u110: DNP - Braxton Byerly
10u130: 2nd - Evan Boeken
10u150: 1st - Breck Alonzo
12u80: 3rd - Nathan Steinert
12u84: DNP - Briggs Bancroft
12u92: 1st - Samuel Hutchison
12u110: 1st - Gage Frazell
12u115: 1st - Bo Small
12u140: 3rd - Brier Alonzo, 4th - Lucas Boeken
14u140: 1st - Braddox Bancroft
14u175: 4th - Andres Vargas, 5th - Clint Cooper
Girls
6u61: 3rd - Violet Fulton
8u61 A: 4th - Emma Lawson
8u61 B: 3rd - Brayleigh Jakee
10u76: 3rd - Vesta LeRoy
12u76: 2nd - Vesta LeRoy
14u110: 2nd - Esperanza Cuin
14u120: 4th - Arlee Westhoff
14u130: 4th - Mylee Miller
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.