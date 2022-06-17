The Chanute Sharks hosted their second home meet of the summer at Maring Aquatic Center Wednesday. While the squad’s stars were on full display for the home crowd, a number of new swimmers made a huge splash at the meet.
“While it might be easy to notice the swimmers who place first in every event - and they certainly earn that position and deserve the accolades - I am particularly proud of the swimmers who make giant margins of improvement,” Sharks head coach Betsy Olson said. “Hard work, day after day at practice always translates to faster swims. This shows commitment and dedication and every single swimmer on our team, regardless of how they place, can have measurable wins when you measure against yourself.”
The Sharks hosted teams from Coffeyville and Erie. While Chanute had a majority of the swimmers in the pool, Coffeyville still provided tough competition.
“Coffeyville, hands down, has some of the most technical swimmers in the league,” Olson said. “While they do not have the numbers we have, I always love swimming against Kurt King and his crew because of what we learn. Our highest level swimmers typically see the stiffest competition from Coffeyville.”
The team finished the day with 52 first place finishes, 57 second place finishes and 45 third place finishes.
Up Next
The Sharks are nearly through their 3-week homestand, wrapping up the stint with a meet against Independence and Humboldt on Wednesday.
Results
Girls 11-18 200 Free: 2nd - Emma B’Hymer (2:20.02) 3rd - Madelynn Lowry (2:33.41) 5th - Karissa Cook (2:53.57) 6th - Hannah Galt (3:00.07)
Boys 11-18 200 Free: 2nd - Nathan Stanley (2:21.63) 4th - Logan Stover (2:24.12) 5th - Noah Vogel (2:48.00)
Mixed 6-and-under 100 Medley Relay: 1st - Addison Weilert, Fletcher VanHouden, Stella Nothern, Saffron VanHouden (2:42.03)
Mixed 7-8 100 Medley Relay: 1st - Georgia Olson, Sutton Murry, Maci Romine, Ward VanHouden (1:46.81) 2nd - Joseph Brady, Liam Sheerer, Becca Seibel, Daxson Wire (2:02.72)
Mixed 9-10 100 Medley Relay: 1st - Aiden Leroy, Kanyon Vaughn, Maddox Vogel, Paisley Weilert (1:31.50)
Mixed 11-12 200 Medley Relay: 1st - Gabe Robinson, Vera Olson, Josiah Galt, Camden Swader (3:01.88) 2nd - Raegan Marple, Luke Fewins, Madison Seibel, Rylan Carter (3:02.29) 3rd - Sophia Brady, Kinley Baker, Madan Greve, Tessa Brunner (3:26.34)
Mixed 13-14 200 Medley Relay: 1st - Wyatt Stephenson, Jack Fickel, Warrick Olson, Jacee Gilmore (2:18.59) 2nd - Hannah Galt, Daniel Stanley, Kiley Dillow, Zoey Turner (2:23.11) 3rd - Dagan Barney, Kyndall Lopez, Mason Greve, Willow Vaughn (2:56.35)
Mixed 15-18 200 Medley Relay: 2nd - Elle Kreighbaum, Noah Vogel, Madelynn Lowry, Donavan Showalter (2:20.39) 3rd - Karissa Cook, Olivia Tadlock, Nicholas Kays, Logan Splechter (2:38.93)
Girls 10-and-under 50 Free: 2nd - Sutton Murry (49.70) 5th - Paisley Weilert (55.84) 6th - Rylie Noble (58.00) 9th - Becca Seibel (1:04.63)
Boys 10-and-under 50 Free: 1st - Kanyon Vaughn (38.26) 2nd - Maddox Vogel (42.56) 3rd - Caleb Swader (42.87) 4th - Aiden Lowry (45.69) 5th - Brooks Brady (48.33) 6th - Daxson Wire (51.12) 7th - Jase Leroy (52.75) 8th - Drake Wire (53.08) 9th - Cooper Kmiec (56.47)
Girls 11-12 100 Free: 2nd - Vera Olson (1:21.88) 4th - Rylan Carter (1:28.82) 7th - Sophia Brady (1:37.41) 11th - Tessa Brunner (1:48.08)
Boys 11-12 100 Free: 1st - Josiah Galt (1:18.00) 2nd - Camden Swader (1:25.29)
Girls 13-14 100 Free: 1st - Kiley Dillow (1:08.09) 2nd - Jacee Gilmore (1:14.74) 3rd - Willow Vaughn (1:20.50) 5th - Zoey Turner (1:25.09)
Boys 13-14 100 Free: 1st - Warrick Olson (1:05.16) 2nd - Jack Fickel (1:11.25) 3rd - Wyatt Stephenson (1:15.03) 4th - Mason Greve (1:17.43) 5th - Daniel Stanley (1:18.46) 6th - Dagan Barney (1:41.38)
Girls 15-18 100 Free: 2nd - Emma B’Hymer (1:02.35) 3rd - Elle Kreighbaum (1:07.44) 4th - Madelynn Lowry (1:10.19) 6th - Olivia Tadlock (1:23.71)
Boys 15-18 100 Free: 2nd - Nathan Stanley (57.23) 4th - Logan Stover (1:04.75) 5th - Ethan West (1:07.19) 6th - Nicholas Kays (1:10.66) 7th - Noah Vogel (1:11.66) 8th - Donavan Showalter (1:22.86)
Girls 6-and-under 25 Fly: 1st - Stella Nothern (38.13) 2nd - Addison Weilert (43.13)
Boys 6-and-under 25 Fly: 1st - Fletcher VanHouden (35.56)
Girls 7-8 25 Fly: 1st - Georgia Olson (24.91) 2nd - Sutton Murry (27.24) 3rd - Maci Romine (30.06) 4th - Becca Seibel (39.25) 5th - Eliana Swader (50.75)
Boys 7-8 25 Fly: 1st - Ward VanHouden (28.69) 2nd - Daxson Wire (32.34) 3rd - Joseph Brady (34.11) 4th - Jase Leroy (36.25)
Girls 9-10 25 Fly: 6th - Rylie Noble (32.44) 7th - Paisley Weilert (33.52)
Boys 9-10 25 Fly: 1st - Kanyon Vaughn (23.50) 2nd - Maddox Vogel (23.67) 3rd - Aiden Leroy (25.73) 4th - Caleb Swader (27.50) 5th - Brooks Brady (30.50) 6th - Drake Wire (34.76) 7th - Cooper Kmiec (36.58)
Girls 11-12 50 Fly: 2nd - Madison Seibel (47.26) 3rd - Vera Olson (47.62) 6th - Raegan Marple (55.16) 9th - Kyndall Lopez (56.16) 10th - Kinley Baker (58.41) 11th - Sophia Brady (1:04.14) 13th - Rylan Carter (1:04.33) 14th - Tessa Brunner (1:13.10)
Boys 11-12 50 Fly: 1st - Josiah Galt (40.41) 2nd - Camden Swader (40.47) 3rd - Luke Fewins (57.75) 5th - Gabe Robinson (1:08.25)
Girls 13-14 50 Fly: 1st - Kiley Dillow (38.44) 2nd - Jacee Gilmore (39.23) 3rd - Hannah Galt (39.67) 4th - Willow Vaughn (45.03) 5th - Zoey Turner (47.06)
Boys 13-14 50 Fly: 1st - Warrick Olson (32.51) 2nd - Daniel Stanley (38.38) 3rd - Jack Fickel (39.11) 4th - Mason Greve (47.81) 5th - Dagan Barney (58.07)
Girls 15-18 50 Fly: 2nd - Emma B’Hymer (32.26) 3rd - Elle Kreighbaum (34.91) 5th - Madelynn Lowry (38.72) 6th - Karissa Lowry (42.15) 7th - Olivia Tadlock (46.16)
Boys 15-18 50 Fly: 1st - Nathan Stanley (27.56) 2nd - Ethan West (28.76) 4th - Logan Stover (30.82) 5th - Nicholas Kays (33.90) 7th - Noah Vogel (36.25) 8th - Donavan Showalter (41.19) 9th - Brock Small (1:01.09)
Girls 6-and-under 25 Back: 1st - Stella Nothern (37.85) 3rd - Mia Fewins (46.81) 4th - Addison Weilert (47.69) 5th - Saffron VanHouden (49.33) 7th - Zoey Lopez (1:08.10)
Boys 6-and-under 25 Back: 1st - Fletcher VanHouden (34.09) 3rd - Weston Seibel (1:16.00)
Girls 7-8 25 Back: 1st - Georgia Olson (25.28) 2nd - Sutton Murry (25.62) 3rd - Maci Romine (29.69) 4th - Eliana Swader (30.27) 5th - Ellie Aikins (35.34) 6th - Remee Carter (36.25) 7th - Becca Seibel (37.72) 9th - Kourtney Noble (1:13.21) 10th - Elyana Holman (1:15.20)
Boys 7-8 25 Back: 1st - Ward VanHouden (25.89) 2nd - Jase Leroy (26.67) 3rd - Remy Reichert (30.19) 4th - Joseph Brady (30.99) 5th - Daxson Wire (31.75) 7th - Mason Cain (37.97) 8th - Liam Sheerer (39.09) 9th - Jason Kepley (40.56) 10th - Benedict Harbin (50.21) 11th - Jesse Cook (1:11.66)
Girls 9-10 25 Back: 2nd - Paisley Weilert (27.50) 8th - Rylie Noble (29.91) 10th - Elizabeth Enos (36.41)
Boys 9-10 25 Back: 1st - Aiden Leroy (22.46) 2nd - Kanyon Vaughn (22.97) 3rd - Caleb Swader (23.57) 4th - Maddox Vogel (24.29) 5th - Cooper Kmiec (27.32) 6th - Brooks Brady (28.87) 7th - Drake Wire (30.76) 8th - Peyton Hestand (33.34) 9th - Nathan Harbin (36.83) 10th - Andrew Newman (44.49)
Girls 11-12 50 Back: 1st - Vera Olson (42.81) 4th - Sophia Brady (46.65) 6th - Rylan Carter (47.03) 7th - Madison Seibel (48.94) 8th - Raegan Marple (49.88) 9th - Kinley Baker (51.78) 13th - Kyndall Lopez (59.81) 14th - Tessa Brunner (1:01.78)
Boys 11-12 50 Back: 1st - Josiah Galt (41.81) 2nd - Camden Swader (44.89) 4th - Luke Fewins (57.56) 5th - Madan Greve (59.22) 6th - Gabe Robinson (1:07.37)
Girls 13-14 50 Back: 1st - Kiley Dillow (37.52) 2nd - Jacee Gilmore (39.16) 4th - Hannah Galt (42.22) 5th - Zoey Turner (46.19) 6th - Willow Vaughn (53.00)
Boys 13-14 50 Back: 1st - Warrick Olson (37.89) 2nd - Wyatt Stephenson (38.81) 3rd - Jack Fickel (42.25) 4th - Mason Greve (46.57) 5th - Dagan Barney (47.16) 6th - Daniel Stanley (48.13)
Girls 15-18 50 Back: 2nd - Emma B’Hymer (33.80) 3rd - Elle Kreighbaum (35.83) 4th - Madelynn Lowry (39.22) 5th - Karissa Cook (39.28) 7th - Olivia Tadlock (46.78) 8th - Logan Splechter (47.28)
Boys 15-18 50 Back: 2nd - Nathan Stanley (32.99) 3rd - Ethan West (34.44) 4th - Logan Stover (35.66) 5th - Noah Vogel (37.21) 7th - Donavan Showalter (41.40) 8th - Nicholas Kays (42.53) 9th - Brock Small (1:22.33)
Girls 6-and-under 25 Breast: 1st - Stella Nothern (56.82)
Boys 6-and-under 25 Breast: 1st - Fletcher VanHouden (37.50)
Girls 7-8 25 Breast: 1st - Sutton Murry (28.70) 2nd - Georgia Olson (30.70) 3rd - Maci Romine (39.46) 4th - Becca Seibel (40.00) 5th - Eliana Swader (55.93)
Boys 7-8 25 Breast: 1st - Liam Sheerer (32.44) 2nd - Daxson Wire (35.79) 3rd - Ward VanHouden (38.69) 4th - Joseph Brady (46.84)
Girls 9-10 25 Breast: 3rd - Paisley Weilert (31.41) 5th - Rylie Noble (33.80)
Boys 9-10 25 Breast: 1st - Kanyon Vaughn (25.94) 2nd - Maddox Vogel (27.30) 3rd - Cooper Kmiec (28.08) 4th - Caleb Swader (29.25) 5th - Aiden Leroy (29.53) 6th - Brooks Brady (35.58) 7th - Drake Wire (36.44) 8th - Peyton Hestand (50.75) 9th - Andrew Newman (59.25)
Girls 11-12 50 Breast: 2nd - Vera Olson (46.03) 4th - Kinley Baker (52.68) 6th - Raegan Marple (56.00) 8th - Kyndall Lopez (1:00.65) 9th - Sophia Brady (1:01.42) 10th - Tessa Brunner (1:08.37)
Boys 11-12 50 Breast: 1st - Camden Swader (47.06) 2nd - Josiah Galt (47.27) 3rd - Luke Fewins (54.38) 4th - Madan Greve (1:01.10) 5th - Gabe Robinson (1:01.47)
Girls 13-14 50 Breast: 1st - Kiley Dillow (41.96) 2nd - Jacee Gilmore (42.67) 4th - Zoey Turner (46.16) 5th - Willow Vaughn (49.44) 6th- Hannah Galt (51.16)
Boys 13-14 50 Breast: 1st - Daniel Stanley (36.57) 2nd - Warrick Olson (36.59) 3rd - Jack Fickel (38.41) 4th - Mason Greve (50.22) 5th - Dagan Barney (1:07.38)
Girls 15-18 50 Breast: 1st - Emma B’Hymer (33.25) 3rd - Elle Kreighbaum (38.58) 4th - Madelynn Lowry (44.43) 5th - Karissa Cook (45.34) 7th - Olivia Tadlock (53.32)
Boys 15-18 50 Breast: 1st - Nathan Stanley (35.06) 4th - Ethan West (38.06) 5th - Noah Vogel (38.15) 6th - Logan Stover (39.69) 7th - Donavan Showalter (40.41) 8th - Nicholas Kays (40.94) 9th - Brock Small (1:06.24)
Girls 6-and-under 25 Free: 1st - Stella Nothern (31.50) 2nd - Addison Weilert (33.93) 3rd - Saffron VanHouden (42.41) 4th - Mia Fewins (43.85) 7th - Zoey Lopez (1:23.12)
Boys 6-and-under 25 Free: 1st - Fletcher VanHouden (27.28) 3rd - Weston Seibel (44.57) 4th - Greyson Hunt (1:12.81)
Girls 7-8 25 Free: 1st - Georgia Olson (20.00) 2nd - Sutton Murry (22.73) 3rd - Maci Romine (27.58) 4th - Becca Seibel (28.12) 5th - Remee Carter (28.62) 6th - Eliana Swader (30.70) 7th - Ellie Aikins (31.68) 9th - Kourtney Noble (51.56) 10th - Elyana Holman (2:11.60)
Boys 7-8 25 Free: 1st - Ward VanHouden (20.52) 2nd - Daxson Wire (22.26) 3rd - Jase Leroy (23.73) 5th - Joseph Brady (26.81) 6th - Benedict Harbin (28.35) 7th - Liam Sheerer (29.25) 8th - Remy Reichert (32.43) 9th - Mason Cain (34.58) 10th - Jason Kepley (40.66) 11th - Jesse Cook (1:05.09)
Girls 9-10 25 Free: 4th - Paisley Weilert (24.11) 7th - Rylie Noble (25.19) 10th - Elizabeth Enos (30.40)
Boys 9-10 25 Free: 1st - Caleb Swader (18.31) 2nd - Aiden Leroy (19.43) 3rd - Maddox Vogel (19.92) 4th - Kanyon Vaughn (20.14) 5th - Brooks Brady (22.75) 6th - Drake Wire (23.01) 7th - Cooper Kmiec (24.75) 8th - Peyton Hestand (30.64) 9th - Nathan Harbin (32.66) 10th - Andrew Newman (37.19)
Girls 11-12 50 Free: 2nd - Vera Olson (33.90) 4th - Rylan Carter (39.38) 5th - Madison Seibel (39.93) 6th - Raegan Marple (40.40) 7th - Kinley Baker (41.37) 11th - Sophia Brady (44.77) 13th - Kyndall Lopez (51.38) 14th - Tessa Brunner (53.70)
Boys 11-12 50 Free: 1st - Camden Swader (33.62) 2nd - Josiah Galt (33.92) 3rd - Luke Fewins (43.99) 5th - Madan Greve (48.28) 6th - Gabe Robinson (1:01.34)
Girls 13-14 50 Free: 1st - Kiley Dillow (30.07) 2nd - Jacee Gilmore (33.13) 3rd - Hannah Galt (33.50) 5th - Willow Vaughn (35.40) 6th - Zoey Turner (35.96)
Boys 13-14 50 Free: 1st - Warrick Olson (28.65) 2nd - Wyatt Stephenson (30.12) 3rd - Jack Fickel (31.01) 4th - Mason Greve (34.10) 5th - Daniel Stanley (35.25) 6th - Dagan Barney (43.75)
Girls 15-18 50 Free: 2nd - Emma B’Hymer (28.78) 3rd - Elle Kreighbaum (29.36) 5th - Madelynn Lowry (31.85) 6th - Karissa Cook (35.46) 7th - Olivia Tadlock (36.66) 8th - Logan Splechter (44.09)
Boys 15-18 50 Free: 1st - Nathan Stanley (25.58) 3rd - Ethan West (26.35) 4th - Logan Stover (28.56) 6th - Nicholas Kays (30.18) 7th - Noah Vogel (30.76) 8th - Donavan Showalter (35.00) 9th - Brock Small (1:00.41)
Girls 10-and-under 100 Medley: 1st - Georgia Olson (1:56.46) 5th - Rylie Noble (2:30.50) 6th - Paisley Weilert (2:32.09) 7th - Sutton Murry (2:32.78)
Boys 10-and-under 100 Medley: 1st - Kanyon Vaughn (1:51.33) 2nd - Aiden Leroy (1:58.55) 3rd - Maddox Vogel (2:00.46) 4th - Caleb Swader (2:04.37) 5th - Brooks Brady (2:20.06) 6th - Daxson Wire (2:32.71) 7th - Drake Wire (2:33.94) 8th - Jase Leroy (2:54.75)
Girls 11-12 100 Medley: 2nd - Vera Olson (1:38.30) 4th - Raegan Marple (1:43.34) 6th - Madison Seibel (1:50.81) 7th - Kinley Baker (1:52.81) 10th - Rylan Carter (1:59.31) 11th - Sophia Brady (2:00.13) 13th - Tessa Brunner (2:16.91) 14th - Kyndall Lopez (2:24.06)
Boys 11-12 100 Medley: 1st - Josiah Galt (1:31.03) 2nd - Camden Swader (1:31.84) 4th - Luke Fewins (1:56.21) 5th - Madan Greve (2:13.28)
Girls 13-14 100 Medley: 1st - Kiley Dillow (1:19.14) 2nd - Jacee Gilmore (1:29.74) 3rd - Zoey Turner (1:35.35) 4th - Hannah Galt (1:36.67) 6th - Willow Vaughn (1:41.96)
Boys 13-14 100 Medley: 1st - Warrick Olson (1:17.89) 2nd - Jack Fickel (1:23.79) 3rd - Daniel Stanley (1:35.74) 4th - Mason Greve (1:38.12) 5th - Dagan Barney (2:00.60)
Girls 15-18 100 Medley: 2nd - Emma B’Hymer (1:13.44) 3rd - Elle Kreighbaum (1:19.74) 4th - Madelynn Lowry (1:27.13) 5th - Karissa Cook (1:32.09) 7th - Olivia Tadlock (1:45.21)
Boys 15-18 100 Medley: 2nd - Nathan Stanley (1:09.63) 3rd - Logan Stover (1:16.47) 4th - Ethan West (1:17.23) 5th - Noah Vogel (1:21.22) 7th - Nicholas Kays (1:23.15) 8th - Donavan Showalter (1:33.05) 9th - Brock Small (2:35.92)
Mixed 6-and-under 100 Free Relay: 1st - Stella Nothern, Weston Seibel, Saffron VanHouden, Fletcher VanHouden (2:26.16) 3rd - Addison Weilert, Greyson Hunt, Mia Fewins, Zoey Lopez (3:33.24)
Mixed 7-8 100 Free Relay: 1st - Georgia Olson, Jase Leroy, Sutton Murry, War VanHouden (1:27.71) 2nd - Joseph Brady, Becca Seibel, Maci Romine, Daxson Wire (1:48.77) 3rd - Remee Carter, Benedict Harbin, Mason Cain, Liam Sheerer (2:13.00) 4th - Ellie Aikins, Remy Reichert, Kourtney Noble, Eliana Swader (2:29.81)
