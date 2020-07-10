Due to the novel coronavirus that has plagued the nation, the National Junior College Athletics Association has recommended that sports not continue until the spring of 2021.
The NJCAA tweeted on Thursday that “the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council, along with the NJCAA President and CEO and NJCAA Board Chair have recommended that a majority of NJCAA competition move to the spring semester of 2021. The organization is finalizing the plans that provide engagement, safety, and regional leadership to support student-athletes during the fall and spring semester.”
It is expected that the NJCAA regions will discuss the recommended changes, which will be prior to the NJCAA Board of Regents meeting on Monday. At that meeting, an official plan will be set.
“We must adjust according to support and sustain NJCAA programs,” the NJCAA said in a statement. “The association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for our student-athletes.”
