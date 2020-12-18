OSWEGO — Reversing last year’s trend of a slow start to the season, the Erie Red Devils wrapped its pre-Christmas slate with a 58-23 rout of the Oswego Indians to go into winter break with a perfect 5-0 record.
“It’s a really good start,” senior forward Maddie Kramer said. “Last year we were rough before winter break and came out really strong. So I’m hoping that since we’re strong at the beginning, we continue to play that well.”
Kramer led Erie in scoring with 14 points.
“Coach (Sindy Daniels) has always told me I need to be leader,” Kramer said. “Now that I’m a senior, I know what we need to get done and I’ve embraced that role.”
Skylar Clevenger added 13 points for Erie.
Oswego, which dropped to 0-4 with the loss, struggled offensively in the first half with only four points. The Indians scored 15 points in a bounce-back third period.
Daniels entered Friday night’s tilt wanting to tinker with Erie’s defensive scheme.
“We were working hard on our press and man defense,” Daniels said. “It’s still not where I want it to be, but tonight was good to work on that.”
Daniels was also impressed by Erie’s ball movement.
“Tonight we really passed the ball well and looked for each other,” Daniels said. “That’d been a struggle during the season so far. Our defense is stopping a lot of teams too.”
As Oswego goes into the break still searching for its first victory, Cruse doesn’t want his program focusing on the goose egg in the win column.
“Our focus needs to be on getting the girls to compete, to care about each other and care about how they perform.”
Erie, which entered the KBCA Class 2A rankings at No. 10 this week, is focusing on maintaining momentum through an extended break.
“I’ve been stressing defense because that’s what wins games for us,” Daniels said. “We haven’t been a great offensive team but we’re stepping up there. I just want to keep this ball rolling.”
