Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.
After opening the season on an extended losing streak, Chanute Post 170 has now posted three straight wins after sweeping the Garnett Post 48 Muddogs in American Legion Single-A baseball action on Monday. The Post 170 junior squad ended things an inning early in game 1 with an 11-3 victory, before holding on to a 4-3 lead to win game 2.
After dropping a close matchup to the Ottawa Post 60 A’s in game 1 last Thursday, Chanute bounced back to win on the back of the offense. The same was true as they extended the streak to three wins on Monday.
“We’ve just gotta hit the ball, that’s what I keep preaching to them,” Chanute head coach Hunter Friederich said. “Once we started putting the ball in play, we started picking up runs. In the first game tonight, we started off hot.”
Chanute posted 6 runs across the first three innings in the early matchup and never looked back, grabbing a run-rule victory after multi-run innings in the fifth and sixth. The Muddogs couldn’t get much going, tallying runs in just two innings.
“Kolby Baker came out and threw a heck of a game,” Friderich said.
Baker, now 1-2 on the mound this season, had a complete-game performance that included four strikeouts and a single walk.
One of Chanute’s main struggle areas saw marked improvement on Monday, as multiple run and hit-saving plays were made by the defense. Collin Keating connected with Karter Naff on a 5-3 triple play in game 1 and Jase Tarter made a diving stop in game 2, just two of the many web gems on the night.
“We’re right there. We make some small mistakes, but we just have to get on top. Throw first-pitch strikes, get ahead, and that’s what we did tonight,” Friederich said.
Game 2 saw Chanute go behind to start, before responding in the bottom half of the first inning. Post 170 once again took the lead and never relinquished.
“We came out and attacked and competed, just like we talk about. We came out and just played baseball, and I’m proud of that,” Friederich said.
After surrendering 3 earned runs in the first frame, Keating (1-1) bounced back to toss a strong 3.0 innings. Keating finished with two strikeouts and just a single walk.
“You have to erase it, it doesn’t matter. You have a team behind you that will hit the ball and help you out,” Friederich said of his message to Keating. “He buckled down and got us the last outs we needed.”
Logan Axelson notched a save, recording a pair of strikeouts en route to six-straight outs to close out the game.
Catcher Brady Alonzo led the offensive charge on the night, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
“Brady has been coming out and crushing the ball. He’s just gonna be a sophomore (next school year) so he’s got plenty of years to come.”
Outfielder Talan Haynes drove in a pair of runs, and shortstop Jacob Thompson and Tarter each tallied an RBI. Baker, Naff and catcher Hunter Anderson also recorded hits and Lian Cunningham recorded a stolen base after drawing a walk.
The Chanute Post 170 Single-A squad is now 3-7 on the season.
Up Next
The Post 170 Single-A squad is back in action on the road Thursday, taking on the Iola Post 15 Indians (8-6) halfway between the two towns at the Humboldt Sports Complex. The doubleheader is set to start at 6 p.m.
Chanute 11, Garnett 3 (6)
Garnett: 001 020 - 3 9 3
Chanute: 114 032 - 11 6 2
Notes: Logan Axelson 1 H, 2 R; Kolby Baker 2 R, 1 SB; Jacob Thompson 1 RBI; Brady Alonzo 2 H, 2 RBI; Karter Naff 1 H, 2 R; Collin Keating 2 R, 1 RBI; Talan Haynes 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Hunter Anderson 1 H, 2 RBI; Jase Tarter 1 RBI; Sutton Friederich 1 R; Lian Cunningham 1 SB; Kolby Baker (1-2) 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 9 H, 4 K, 1 BB
Chanute 4, Garnett 3 (5)
Garnett: 300 00 - 3 4 2
Chanute: 400 0X - 4 3 0
Notes: Logan Axelson 1 R; Kolby Baker 2 H, 1 R; Jacob Thompson 1 R; Brady Alonzo 1 H, 2 RBI; Collin Keating (1-1) 3.0 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 2 K, 1 BB; Logan Axelson (S, 1) 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 K
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.