ALP170 A vs. Garnett, June 19, 2023 - Collin Keating

Chanute Post 170 third baseman Collin Keating prepares to throw a ball to first base during Monday's American Legion baseball doubleheader against the Garnett Post 48 Muddogs.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

After opening the season on an extended losing streak, Chanute Post 170 has now posted three straight wins after sweeping the Garnett Post 48 Muddogs in American Legion Single-A baseball action on Monday. The Post 170 junior squad ended things an inning early in game 1 with an 11-3 victory, before holding on to a 4-3 lead to win game 2.

ALP170 A vs. Garnett, June 19, 2023 - Brady Alonzo

Chanute Post 170 catcher Brady Alonzo connects with the ball during Monday's American Legion baseball doubleheader against the Garnett Post 48 Muddogs.
ALP170 A vs. Garnett, June 19, 2023 - Kolby Baker

Chanute Post 170 outfielder Kolby Baker lays down a bunt during Monday's American Legion baseball doubleheader against the Garnett Post 48 Muddogs.

