ERIE — Stopping a four-game skid to open the season, the Erie Red Devils sprinted to victory in a 55-20 rout of the Oswego Indians here Tuesday.
“That was nice,” Erie head coach Sindy Daniels said. “We needed that more than anything right now because our spirits were down.”
Erie never gave the visiting team a chance, as the host team opened the game on a 6-0 run, before moving to a 14-2 lead at the quarter mark.
Erie’s junior forward Kinzie Cleaver knocked down six points in the final minute of the second quarter to extend the lead to 34-8 at the intermission.
A similar scoring onslaught by the Red Devils in the second half allowed them to run away with the game, outscoring the Indians 21-12 in the back half.
Oswego head coach Neal Cruse was disappointed with the loss, but still saw some bright spots in the matchup.
“We can’t have the turnovers we had, the girls need to take care of the ball a little bit better,” Cruse said. “We gotta have confidence, keep practicing and keep getting better.”
A much cleaner third quarter that included a six-point outburst from senior guard Zoe Hiben gave Cruse a vision of a well played full matchup.
“I thought our girls passed the ball pretty well. We got some easy shots, moved the ball pretty well, I was pretty happy (with that),” Cruse said of the third period. “If we could’ve done that the whole game, we could’ve done some better things.”
Senior guard Kadie Folk came off the bench for a team-high eight points for the Indians. Senior Abby Strickland had a second quarter bucket, and juniors Olivia Jackson and Kaitlyn Bates added five rebounds to go with two points each.
While Oswego was having offensive troubles, Erie was not. The Red Devils shot 46.2 percent from the field, including a trio of triples.
Erie was led by a 12 point, full-stretch effort from junior forward Alex Pasquarelli and a first half 10-point push from Cleaver. Cleaver had six rebounds, while Pasquarelli pulled down five caroms to go along with five steals and a pair of assists.
“(Alex) handles the ball really well for a big girl, and she was hitting her shots tonight. She needed that,” Daniels said. “I thought our big girls finally came around tonight.”
Even with a nagging hand injury suffered during the Emprise Bank tournament in Humboldt last week, sophomore forward Jacksen Powell added six points and three rebounds.
Coming off the bench, senior guard Mia Pemberton was a journeywoman for the Red Devils, providing three rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals.
“Mia is a quiet leader on the court. She did the little things well like driving and dishing off,” Daniels said. “She did a great job of making things happen, making plays happen.”
Freshman point guard Kaeleigh Daniels went for six points and a pair of assists on the night, knocking down a pair of highly-contested jumpers.
“She can shoot the ball when she wants. I’m trying to build her confidence a little bit, but it's harder when she’s my kid,” Daniels said with a laugh.
Erie senior guard Skyller Hopper and junior guard Maddie Smith had six points each, sophomore forward Zarien Collins had five points and junior forward Chellby Cosby and sophomore guard Taytum Olds had two points each.
The turnover was — finally — in Erie’s favor, as Oswego coughed up the ball 24 times, 10 more than the Red Devils.
“I don’t really feel like they’re putting so much pressure on us as much as we’re just throwing the ball away,” Cruse said, noting this will be a point of focus as the season continues.
The Red Devils earn their first win of the season to move to 1-4, while Oswego remains winless on the year.
Up Next
Both teams are back in action for the final night of roundball this Friday before the winter break. Erie hits the road to take on the Uniontown Eagles (2-1) while Oswego returns home to host Dexter.
Box Score
Oswego 2 6 6 6 — 20
Erie 14 20 11 10 — 55
Scoring
Oswego: Kadie Folk 8, Zoe Hiben 6, Olivia Jackson 2, Kaitlyn Bates 2, Abby Strickland 2
Erie: Alex Pasquarelli 12, Kinzie Cleaver 10, Kaeleigh Daniels 6, Skyller Hopper 6, Jacksen Powell 6, Maddie Smith 6, Zarien Collins 5, Taytum Olds 2, Chellby Cosby 2
