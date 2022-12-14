Erie WBB vs Oswego 12.13.22 - Taytum Olds

Erie sophomore guard Taytum Olds (3) sprints with Oswego senior Abby Strickland for a loose ball during Friday's matchup. The Red Devils took a 55-20 victory off the Indians for their first win of the season.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

ERIE — Stopping a four-game skid to open the season, the Erie Red Devils sprinted to victory in a 55-20 rout of the Oswego Indians here Tuesday.

Erie WBB vs Oswego 12.13.22 - Alex Pasquarelli

Erie junior forward Alex Pasquarelli (10) goes up for a highly contested shot during Tuesday's 55-20 victory over the Oswego Indians.

