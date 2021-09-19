MATT RESNICK
MERIDEN — The Chanute Blue Comets were dominant Friday night as they steamrolled the Jefferson West Tigers, 37-8, in a non-district road clash.
Chanute (2-1) scored on its second play from scrimmage, as junior quarterback Eric Erbe connected with Dagen Deen for a 62-yard touchdown, and a 7-0 Blue Comet lead.
A methodical 15-play, 75-yard drive was capped by a Kaleb Becannon 25-year field goal with 9:51 remaining in the first half, increasing Chanute’s advantage to 10-0.
On their next possession Blue Comet star running back Ty Leedy hauled in a screen pass, eluded several defenders, and darted down the left sideline 58 yards to paydirt. An off-target extra point left the Blue Comets with a 16-0 lead.
The Blue Comet defense continued to shine, as a Jackson Coombs interception and return had Chanute in business late in the half. They quickly capitalized as Leedy punctuated the three-play drive with a two-yard touchdown run up the middle for a 23-0 Chanute advantage at the half.
Chanute put the game out of reach near the midpoint of the third, with Leedy bulldozing in from six yards out. The Blue Comets’ final score of the contest came via Kam Koester’s short touchdown reception with 6:49 remaining in regulation, with Becannon’s extra point accounting for the final 29-point margin.
Chanute Head Coach Clete Frazell said this was his squad’s best offensive performance of the young season.
“We were good in all phases offensively,” he said. “We ran the ball and threw it pretty well — and, sustained drives.”
Coming off of last week’s signature victory over the Pittsburg Purple Dragons, Frazell said he wanted to see more consistency from his club.
“We struggled last week,” he said, despite Chanute emerging with a 21-7 road win. “Stubbing our toe with false starts and moving backward a lot of the night. We found a way to score enough to win, but we weren’t happy with our performance. Tonight we scored on almost every drive. We were great on offense, and made stops when we needed to on defense. So I’m really proud of the kids.”
Frazell said he was probably most impressed with the performance of his offensive line.
“(Jeff West) had a 350-pound tackle, and some athletic kids up front,” he said. “I thought we attacked and played pretty well up front. We ran the ball well too.”
Frazell was also pleased with the performance of junior signal-caller Erbe, who completed 15-of-20 passes for a career-high 227 passing yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Erbe had his sophomore campaign last season derailed by injury, but was able to get back on track during the off-season, even attending University of Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley’s quarterback camp over the summer.
“It was a big step up for him,” Frazell said. “We know he’s capable of being a great player, so it was great seeing him step up tonight. He was efficient most of the night, completing most of his passes.”
Frazell said the game-plan was to mix it up and spread the ball around the field.
“When your players make plays, it’s really easy to call plays.” he said.”Tonight was one of those nights where guys were making plays, catching balls that were thrown to them. And when we ran the ball we were getting at least five yards a pop. It was real easy to call plays tonight, and I wish it was like that every time.”
Two-way player Kaiden Seamster notched an impact performance on both sides of the ball.
“He played well tonight, and never comes off the field,” Frazell said. “He gets tired and crampy, but he played hard tonight and did a good job.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets host Ulysses on Homecoming night next Friday. Kick-off is slated for 7 pm.
“They’re a good team,” Frazell said. “We’re going to have to continue to play aggressive and be physical. They’re tough and really hard-nosed up front. They’re a smashmouth team, and are going to run it right at us. We’re going to get tested to see if we’re big enough and strong enough to stop them.”
