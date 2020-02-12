Chanute placed first in the Rose Hill Invitational last Friday and Saturday.
The Blue Comets scored 213.5 points, while McPherson (148.5), Derby (136), Bonner Springs (120) and Salina Central (111) high schools rounded out the rest of the top five.
Junior Trent Clements (106 pounds, 33-1), the No. 1 wrestler in the state of Kansas in his class, placed first after winning a decision 7-3 over junior Ian Demoss (34-3) of Maize South High School in a first place match; sophomore Kolton Misener (113, 31-4), the No. 2 wrestler in the state in his class, also placed first after winning in a decision 6-2 over Derby’s freshman Caleb Pavlacka (18-16) in a first-place match; freshman Trey Dillow (120, 24-12), the No. 6 wrestler in his class, finished third after a triumph in a decision 9-3 over Derby’s freshman Tate Rusher (16-10) in a third-place match; junior Colton Seely (126, 22-10) cemented fifth place after winning because of injury default (sickness) over Andale’s junior Hector Serratos (29-8); freshman Ty Leedy (132, 24-7), the No. 4 wrestler in his weight class, finished second after a loss in a decision 5-3 to Andover’s Gabe Maki (30-2); the No. 4 wrestler in his respective division in Logan McDonald (145, 28-8) won by major decision over Augusta’s sophomore Garrett Davis (25-11), placing third; junior Brady McDonald (152, 30-7), the No. 6 wrestler in his weight class, left the day in third place after an overtime win 6-4 over Hutchinson’s senior Izaiah DelValle (29-6); senior Parker Winder (160, 33-3), the No. 3 wrestler in his weight class, cemented first place after a win by fall in 3:37 over Burlington’s senior Cael Johnson (43-1), the No. 2 wrestler; junior Brayden Dillow (182, 33-1), the No. 3 wrestler in his division, was first after a decision win 6-5 over Maize South’s senior Lynauz Cox (27-6); and sophomore Tristan Larson (9-10, 195) placed sixth after falling short in 59 seconds to Valley Center’s sophomore Dallas Gould (23-14).
The SEK League dual is set for today, 3 pm in Pittsburg.
Girls SEK Invitational:
CHS finished in second place for the first-ever Girls SEK Invitational hosted at Chanute High School on Tuesday.
Chanute scored 65 points, just behind Fort Scott (108 points). Coffeyville (62), Labette County (48), Independence (36), Pittsburg (17) and Parsons (0) rounded out the rest of the schools in competition.
Chanute’s Laynee Joyce (109) placed third after winning by fall in 3:32 over Chanute’s Yose Garnica; Garnica placed fourth; Cheyenne DeVoe (116) was third after winning by decision 9-4 over Fort Scott’s Daisy Emerson; Alyssa Ramsey (116) finished fifth after winning by fall in 4:34 over Independence’s Elizabeth Gutierrez; Amanda Stalder (123) was second place after triumphing by fall in 2:43 over Fort Scott’s Zoe Newman; Delila Bloemer (130) placed third; Maliyah Walls (143) placed fifth after winning by decision 6-3 over Kelly Newton of Independence; Lena Aguilar (155) finished fourth; Hannah Williams (170) finished fourth after winning by fall in 55 seconds over Chanute’s Brandi Reed; Brandi Reed (170) was fifth; Haley Angleton (191) finished in first place after winning by fall in 5:20 over Fort Scott’s Jaylee Roark; and Sequoia Keever (235) was second.
The Lady Blue Comets are set for Regionals Saturday in Paola.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.