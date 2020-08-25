HUMBOLDT — Ever since the Kansas State High School Activities Association gave the green light for fall sports to go on as originally scheduled, schools across the state have been revving up for the 2020 season.
Fourteenth-year Humboldt High School cross-country coach Eric Carlson started his process well before the decision was made. He contacted all the students he felt would go out for the cross-country team at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Because he was unsure of the direction of the year, Carlson developed a plan for middle school, junior varsity and varsity runners that centered on athletes with aspirations of being a top varsity runner.
“Through our school email, Google Drive, the cross-country page on our school website, and handing out the plans during computer check-in last May, I gave the kids every opportunity to work over the summer and be prepared. Some took advantage of that, some didn’t,” Carlson said.
Fast forward to the first week of practice beginning Aug. 17 and Carlson’s student-athletes spent time stretching and participating in drills and exercises. Knowing the situation at hand – the coronavirus pandemic canceled or postponed spring sports – Humboldt’s cross country coach evaluated each athlete.
While training wasn’t as consistent as a summer with no pandemic, the good that came out of taking precautions was that the Cubs didn’t have any COVID-19 scares.
“Thank the Good Lord, we have not had any COVID issues yet – knock on wood, please,” Carlson said. “The kids are excited to be around each other and are excited to be doing something, so we have had to offer friendly reminders to maintain distance. The biggest problem for us is making sure kids have adequate water and staying hydrated. We are not supplying water to them; they each have their own water bottles and they have to be responsible for them. Kids usually have a feeling of invincibility and generally don’t see the big picture. We try to remind them of that.”
There are a couple athletes Carlson doesn’t have to remind. The Cubs lost Luke Yokum, who was Humboldt’s number two runner last season. But the boys team returns six lettermen, including seniors Sam Neeley and Thane Meadows, juniors Cooper Woods and Drew Wilhite, and sophomores Javyn Hess and Peyton Wallace. Last season, Wilhite was an All-League runner, a Try-Valley League champion and an individual state qualifier, while Hess was also an All-League runner.
For the girls, it will be senior Zoey Wilson, juniors Taylor Korte and Peyten Galloway and sophomores Lulu Melendez, Leah Mueller and Melina Hess. Wilson, Mueller and Hess were All-League runners last season, while Melendez was All-League, an individual league runner-up and a state individual qualifier. Humboldt also returns Madi White, who missed last season due to injury.
These student-athletes will be looking to carry on tradition. Last season, both the boys and girls won the league. The boys won the league a few years back, and two years ago, the boys team qualified for State – the second time the Cubs had qualified a complete team.
Last year, the girls also qualified as a team, their first-ever State qualification. It was also the first time in nine years Humboldt had any girl qualify.
Carlson said he hopes his team can repeat as champions.
“We have the most experienced squad I have ever had,” Carlson noted. “Both boys and girls teams have State experience, both are league champions, and both want to repeat as league champs and return to State as a team. We have a few that worked hard this summer on building their endurance and in the weight room. We are working hard and striving to prepare for the upcoming season.”
The cross country team isn’t the only program striving for greatness at Humboldt High School. Volleyball head coach Terry Meadows, who has gone 91-55 in his four years at HHS, has been working ahead of the season as well.
The Cubs volleyball program has been working out since the beginning of June, and Meadows said his team members have been safe.
“It has not been that bad really,” Meadows said. “We wear masks at every practice and workout and take the temperatures of everyone entering the gym. We have not had any scares within our program, and take sanitizing very seriously.”
Several Cub lettermen return including seniors Jessica Myers, Jada Dangerfield, Kady Hart and Isabelle Murrow, and junior Kirstyn Murrow. Myers was an All-League player a year ago.
Accomplishments aside, the Cubs will try to break through to State as they did in 2016, the last time they went that far. The last two years Humboldt volleyball has been a sub-state runner-up.
Humboldt’s cross country begins Thursday, Sept. 3, 3:30 pm at Anderson County, while volleyball will play Saturday at the Prairie View Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.