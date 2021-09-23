JARED McMASTERS
Sports Editor
After consistent results all season, the Chanute Blue Comets girls golf team took a step back in its home invitational. The Blue Comets hosted 10 other schools and finished in eighth place on Monday after shooting a team score of 461.
Megan Kueser, the team’s leader who has knocked on the door of several top-10 finishes this season, tied with her Chanute teammate Janessa Varndell for 27th place.
“We did all right,” Chanute Head Coach Trevor Ewert said. “We’re really just putting things together right now. We’ve had such a bevy of tournaments with two a week for the last couple of weeks, so we haven’t had a whole lot of time to practice.”
Despite Kueser’s struggles, Ewert remained confident that her performance was just an outlier on a Monday tournament after a weekend without practice.
“We’ll figure it out,” he said. “Her swing is just so natural and smooth that it won’t take too much to get her ironed out.”
Along with Varndell’s 111 score, Katelyn Caldwell shot a 116 to tie for 31st place, and Emma Waltermire turned in a 123 to tie for 39th place.
“There were definitely some building blocks,” Ewert said. “Janessa played better than she has the last couple weeks, and that was encouraging to see. Katelyn played a really good second nine. Emma was very, very consistent as well.”
One of the most impressive aspects of his team’s outing for Ewert was the progress Caldwell made from shooting a 63 on the first nine to shaving off 10 strokes on the back nine.
“She just was really swinging much more freely,” Ewert said. “She was getting her weight forward. She had been super tight on the front nine and because of that, she wasn’t completely finishing her swing.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets will take a break from their routine of two tournaments a week with a rest period before they head to Pittsburg on Tuesday.
“I think some rest and getting back to the basics to help us clear our heads for a mental reset will be good,” Ewert said.
