PAOLA – The Chanute Blue Comets were swept in a doubleheader at Paola on Friday evening.
In Game 1, an early lead by Paola downed Chanute 4-2. Shortstop Kam Koester was 2 for 3 with an RBI and designated hitter Aaron Robertson went 1 for 3. Overall, Chanute had three hits to Paola’s eight.
Chanute starting pitcher Blake Atwood put up two strikeouts, three walks, two earned runs, and six hits in 4 innings of work, while reliever Parker Manly walked one and allowed two earned runs and two hits in 2 innings.
Paola took advantage of Chanute pitching early. Paola’s All-State player Garrett Williams bunted for an RBI single to put the score at 2-0 Paola in the bottom of the second.
Still, with outfielder Caden Schwegman at the plate with one ball and two outs, the Blue Comets cut it to one run when Rhett Smtih scored on a passed ball in the top of the fifth.
An inning later in the bottom of the sixth, Paola’s other All-State player in Caden Marcum tripled on a fly ball to right field, which was the highlight of a two-hit, two-run inning for the Panthers.
Chanute’s last run was on a sacrifice fly to right by Kam Koester, which scored centerfielder Ty Leedy in the top of the seventh.
The Paola pitching held the Blue Comets to five scoreless innings.
Game 2:
Chanute went down to Paola 11-1 in the second game.
First baseman Larson Koester, third baseman and pitcher Brax Peter, and pitcher and third baseman Quentin Gregory all had hits. Larson Koester had an RBI double in the top of the third.
Chanute executed three hits to Paola’s 13.
Starting pitcher Gregory gave up 10 earned runs, two walks, and 11 hits in 3 innings pitched, while Peter struck out two, and allowed two earned runs and two hits in an inning.
The big inning for Paola was the fourth. The Panthers hit six times and scored six runs.
“First of all, Paola’s got a good team and they don’t make a lot of mistakes and they put a lot of pressure on you. And we made a couple of mistakes here and there – we didn’t capitalize on some of our opportunities in the first game...” CHS head coach Kurt Sizemore said.
Paola head coach Tony Brummer said the fourth inning was key for his undefeated 9-0 team.
“Our two-out hit that got it from 8-1 to 11-1 was huge. We were able to get down a squeeze and I think that we gained a little confidence in our ability to bunt after that and I think that we were able to set up the table a little better,” Brummer said.
Chanute (5-3) played Fort Scott at home on Monday and will play Girard at 4:30 pm Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.