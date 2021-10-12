JARED McMASTERS
INDEPENDENCE — The Chanute Blue Comets’ hunger isn’t satiated.
Despite the fact that five of the Chanute girls tennis team’s best six players qualified for the Class 4A State tournament after their performances at Regionals in Independence on Saturday, Blue Comets head coach Michael De La Torre is hopeful his team will remain determined.
“I am very proud of how all six of them played this weekend,” De La Torre said. “A lot of aggressiveness, good shot selection, consistency and patience. But now we have another week of practice. It’s pretty awesome that five advanced, but I don’t want them to be happy just to get there.”
Behind several noteworthy outings, the Blue Comets brought home a third-place team finish in the field of eight schools, and their 11 total points were just one behind the second-place Fort Scott Tigers. The hosting Independence Bulldogs dominated the event to come out on top at 26 points.
Chanute’s two doubles pairings — Tyra Bogle/Grace Thompson and Lena Aguilar/Hannah Langen — earned a fourth-place finish and a fifth-place finish to advance.
Senior Aimee Maxton also secured a fifth-place finish with three victories on the day.
“I’m just really, really thrilled about sending that many people to the state tournament and thrilled with how well and how hard everybody played,” De La Torre said. “They didn’t let the atmosphere bother them at all. They were just ready, physically and mentally.”
Rylee Smith was the lone Chanute player who did not qualify for the state tournament because, due to the bracket format at Regionals, she was slated to face Maxton, her teammate, with a qualifying spot on the line.
It’s the type of situation De La Torre “always dreads” for his players, but he was glad that they handled the situation with a mutual love and respect for each other. Meanwhile, De La Torre volunteered to sit back and not coach either of his players, allowing them to compete hard and utilize their past experiences from plenty of practice matches against each other.
“I feel bad that Rylee is the only one that didn’t qualify, but she has three more years of Lady Comet tennis left, and I’m sure she will be making the trip during her career,” De La Torre said.
While the rest of the Blue Comets will get the chance to extend their seasons over the weekend, Smith wrapped up an impressive freshman campaign for Chanute.
The young standout accumulated a 25-8 record as a member of the varsity team, and De La Torre has preached all season long about how impressed he has been with her ability to handle the pressure surrounding her situation.
“I was honestly a little nervous about putting a freshman in that position on the varsity,” De La Torre said. “But when we started working out in the summer, I could sense that she was the one who could beat out any of the other girls that had a little bit more experience. When practices started, it was even more obvious that she had earned that position.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets will head to the T.H. Vaughan Tennis Center in Winfield on Friday for the first day of the state tournament. Any Chanute players who avoid losing a certain number of matches will have the chance to compete for a medal on Saturday.
“I think my goal for them is just to play their best every match,” De La Torre said. “They just need to take everything one step at a time, one shot at a time. I just want them to make some noise there. It’s going to be tough. We’re not just playing the best. We’re playing the best of the best. But it’ll be a great experience for them.”
