ROBERT MAGOBET
After a delay of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, basketball at Neosho County Community College is ready to kick off the season.
The first games were Thursday, with the Panthers playing Bethany College’s junior varsity and the Lady Panthers competing with Bethel College. Those stories will be in Saturday’s paper.
These games were highlighted by several new and returning players. And they’ll be gracing the court in the truncated season that will start with no fans, following the vote by KJCCC in November.
“It’s definitely going to be interesting,” 14th-year NCCC head men’s coach Jeremy Coombs said. “In a sense, it’s pretty cool because it’s something that we’ve never done. It’s a new experience. So it is what it is – at least we get to play. If there is no fans, then there is no fans. It’s a new experience, and sometimes new things are kind of fun. It’s kind of neat to go to places you’ve never been before. So this is kind of the same deal. Hopefully, we don’t have a season like this ever again.”
Panthers: Out with the
old, in with the new
NCCC lost several playmakers, including Jadis White, Jonathan Breeland Jr., Chanute’s Corbett Kimberlin, Jae-Min Yang, James Taylor, Dhol Majak, Deonte Hicks, Chol Adup, and Remy Lemovou. These all players contributed to the team, which led to a 12-20 record after losing in the second round of the Region 6 Playoffs last year.
But there are several incoming players.
Olathe West’s Cougar Downing (6’1”) is the son of all-time leading NCCC scorer Par Downing (1,441 points from 1989-91) and the brother of National Tournament NCCC player Tyson Downing. Downing was 6A first-team All-State, second-team All-Class, Sunflower League Player of the Year, a Sunflower League first-teamer, and led his team to a 15-6 record last season. Averaging 19.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds last year, Downing is a combo point guard who can bring the ball up the court, make plays for his teammates, and score.
Downing, who has been augmenting his basketball skills and working out at a friend’s house in the off-season, said he wants to display his skill set.
“I just want to make the team better after what they already have done,” Downing said.
Deandre Buggage (5’9”) out of HL Bourgeois High School in Gray, La. also signed with NCCC. Buggage is a Class 5A first-team player, a district MVP, led his high school team to a 28-8 record and scored 48 points in a Class 5A first-round win. Averaging 26 points on 40.6 percent three-point shooting, 4.8 assists, and 4.9 rebounds, he can slash aggressively to the hoop, make some acrobatic passes for his teammates, and plays spirited defense.
Staying out on the perimeter is freshman small forward Malik Carson (6’7”), a lengthy wing player from Baltimore’s Rock Creek Christian Academy who averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals a game, and led his team to a 28-7 record. Carson is also a solid defender.
Devonte Russ (6’6”) is from Plaquemine, La. and put up 11 points and 8.3 rebounds as a senior last year. Russ will use his brute force to rebound, block shots and dunk the ball. He will also use his skills to get to the rim and finish around the basket. Coombs said he is a Dennis Rodman-like player in the way he commits to rebounding and plays defense.
Also new to NCCC is sophomore center Myron Washington (6’9”), a Dodge City transfer. Primarily a post-up player, Washington last year averaged 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes a game of work, and swatted 54 blocks while helping the team to an 11-20 record. Washington is from Louisiana’s Ouachita Parish High School, where he averaged 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds.
Keeping the trend of inside-outside basketball, Coombs was able to sign Parsons’ Dariq Williams (5’10”), one of the more exciting guards in Kansas. Williams was All-State, first-team All-SEK, and was a leading hand for much of the year in Parsons’ 23-1 record. He tore his ACL in a game last year, and reinjured it in a knee-to-knee collision, so he will be out for the year.
Coombs also signed his son, freshman guard Tye Coombs (5’11”) out of Chanute High School, who was a starting guard for the Blue Comets last year. Racking up 9.6 points and 2.4 assists per game, Coombs is a solid playmaker who can get hot on the perimeter and can slash to the rim to score some baskets. He can also make plays for his teammates.
Coombs said he can’t wait to coach his son.
“Obviously having an opportunity to coach your son is going to be fun and a new experience for me,” Coombs said. “Letting him be with me, experiencing the road trips, and all those things are going to be great. And obviously, we adopted him two years ago, so we didn’t have a ton of time with him. And just to give me two more years of having him around me all the time is an added bonus. You wish we could have found Tye when he was young, as a young kid in grade school, and it just so happened to work out that we found him when he was a sophomore in high school. This is going to be fun and a great experience.”
Freshman guard Quentin Asberry (6’3”) is from Tulsa, Okla., and went to Edison Preparatory School. Averaging 10 points a game as a senior, Asberry in the 2019-20 season showed that he can flat-out shoot and can hit the midrange shot consistently. He can also rebound well.
Also out of Edison is freshman guard Brandon Stuart (6’3”). Leading the team to a 21-4 record and the program’s 21st State appearance, Stuart averaged 15 points as a senior, and was All-State Honorable Mention.
From St. Charles High School in Waldorf, Md. is freshman Tremaine Chesley (6’4”). Chesley was also an All-State player who helped his team to a 27-1 record. He complements the team with his defensive prowess and knowledge of the game.
Freshman guard Makye Loggins (6’3”) is from Wichita South. Since his change from high school to college, he has gotten better and is also a guy who can shoot.
There are several other players who will likely step up and contribute. Sophomore Magic Reliford (6’1”) will be back with the Panthers as he was redshirted last year. An elite scorer, a Craw-Kan 2018 SEK first-team member and one of the best high school guards in the state out of Labette County High School, he was a fruitful player with NCCC just two years ago, averaging 13.4 points, while also shooting the 3 at a 39.8 percent clip. His leadership skills are noticeable, too, assisting the younger players. From his vantage point, Reliford can tell this team has the “it factor” early on.
“We have players who will compete and push each other every day,” he said. “I know that people are expecting me to score the ball a lot, so I’ve really been working on playing in control and getting my team involved. I’ve also been working on finishing around the rim a lot better. Teams will try to run me off the three-point line, so I’ll have another way to affect the game.”
Sophomore forward Daniel Titus (6’8”), who last year averaged 7.8 points on 48.6 percent shooting and four rebounds, is a stretch big that can knock down a 3 and is a good pick-and-roll player. He’s been displaying his skills on social media during fall training camp, as he elected to stay in his home country of Australia due to pandemic logistics.
Sophomore small forward De’Antray Hughes (6’6”) is a transfer out of Baton Rouge Community College who averaged six points at a 55 percent clip and four rebounds. Hughes boasts athleticism, while also shooting the 3 well.
Another transfer player, this time out of Fort Scott, is sophomore Nick Lawrence (6’6”). Lawrence last season averaged 4.9 points on 59.6 percent shooting and 3.6 rebounds. Lawrence helped Fort Scott go 18-12 a season ago.
Lady Panthers:
Eighth-year head coach JJ Davis is ready for action as well, and he said he is grateful for the opportunity to even play basketball.
“We just want to tell everyone in our administration and our ADs and everyone that is allowing us to play, thank you. They didn’t have to; there’s a lot of teams in this country that are not getting to play,” Davis said. “We’re pumped. We’re excited to do something that we’re used to doing. But we just need that energy to do it.”
Out with the old and
in with the new
NCCC will miss some very good players from the 2019-20 season. The Lady Panthers will be without triple-double machine Chrissy Brown, sharpshooter Jessica Jones, post-presence and scrapper Hayley Stiger, productive Morgan Bolen, and the vital Ashley Dillinger. This trove of talent led the Lady Panthers to a 13-17 year and advanced in the Region 6 playoffs for the first time since the mid-90s.
But today’s a new day.
Helping this season will be freshman point guard Jenna Eytcheson (5’6”). Eytcheson, an in-state recruit out of Independence High School, helped beat Chanute High School the second time around last season after putting up nine points and snatching four rebounds. She was first-team All-SEK after leading the Lady Bulldogs to an 11-10 record and a first-round exit in sub-state playoffs.
“My off-season has been going well,” Eytcheson said a little after fall training camp. “Since we left about a couple of days ago, I have been in the gym and weight room working really hard to improve my game. Since I’ve been at Neosho, Coach JJ Davis, Coach Mark (Childers) and Coach Kenny (Eddy) have been pushing me to be great every day on and off the court. They have helped me improve my confidence, three-point shot, and my voice on the court.
“My game has evolved from Indy to Neosho this year by shooting the 3, and that is what I love about being here. Coach JJ does not care if we miss the 3 because he knows we got the next one and that’s what stands out to me. I feel that I am a threat this year and that I bring energy to the team.”
Then there is athletic freshman Emilee Escareno (5’10”) out of Eureka High School, freshman sharpshooter Danielle Weaver (5’7”) out of Riverton, and freshman Aubrey Ball (5’10”), who has taken the most charges in the off-season. Ball, from Wellsville High School, shot at a 57.5 percent clip last year. Davis said Ball was brought in to replace Stiger as an anchor in the middle.
In a leadership role this year is sophomore Briona Jensen (6’2”), who last year shot 33.7 percent from 3 and 37.4 percent from the field. Jensen can knock down shots, run the floor, and be used in myriad ways on defense, including guarding some of the best perimeter players in the KJCCC.
“The off-season is going very well,” Jensen said. “I got to see a lot of talent in each and every one of the girls, put in a lot of hard work on the court and in the weight room. Recently got a new assistant coach which has done an amazing job with the defense, weights, basketball IQ, and film.”
“The off-season went quick, but definitely can tell we are prepared for our season. I feel my game has evolved from me being more confident in myself, shooting the ball more often, finding my key roles as a player, the extra passes the rebounding, more attacking as well, stronger, becoming a better leader each day learning and how I can help with the coaches and the team. My attribute is the team and coaches, making sure everyone is accountable, putting in effort each day, making sure we always celebrate people’s good grades, earning marbles, doing the right thing, but also having fun.”
Freshman point guard Destiny Stanford (5’7”) from Midland Lee High School in Texas, a first-team All-District player, leads the pack in newcomers. Stanford is brought in to replace Brown, a two-time All-KJCCC and a 2020 second-team All-Region player.
Replacing Jones, a two-time All-KJCCC player, will be freshman Sarah Hunt (5’9”) from Dallas. All-Leaguer Hunt is a dynamic shooter who averaged 21.3 points and 5.4 assists on 46 percent shooting at Chisum High School. She will be relied upon to make 3s.
Freshman Haley Perkins (6 feet) is from Mansfield, Texas. An All-State player who helped the team go 18-14, she is a good rebounder, can run the floor hard, and will shoot the ball from beyond the arc.
Sophomore Lauren Jones (5’7”) averaged 2.4 points on 26.6 percent shooting in a limited role last year. Jones is a good shooter and will be expected to lead the team as one of the few sophomores.
Freshman Tanay Williams (5’11”) is out of Idalou, Texas. Williams was an All-Region player, helping her team to a 32-8 record in the 2019-20 season. She comes in as a touted freshman and is expected to score for NCCC.
Another freshman is Daniella Duran (5’9”) from Dumas, Texas. She is a shooter and a slasher for Davis. Davis said once she figures it out, she can be a valuable cog for the Lady Panthers.
Sophomore Rajone Callahan (5’9”) last year shot the ball at 29.6 percent. Callahan will be playing more this year, and she is expected to use her energy and make plays when she comes off the bench.
Starters for NCCC will be Stanford, Perkins, Jones, Hunt, and Jensen.
“Usually it’s a marathon, but this season, it’s kind of a sprint,” Davis said. “Once we get started, we are really going to start playing. There will be ups and downs, stoppages and cancellations and all that, but we’re just going to take every day with grace and love, and thank God we get to play and just do our thing.”
