Thursday’s games
SM South 71, Life Prep 54.
Emporia 61, Carthage 39
Campus 75, Coffeyville 28
Friday’s games
Carthage 79, Coffeyville 30
SM South 63, Emporia 36
Campus 87, Life Prep 46
Saturday’s championship
SM South vs Campus, 4:15
Consolation games, 12:45 and 2:30 (Emporia, Carthage, Life Prep, Coffeyville)
