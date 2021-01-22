Miller hoops

Campus’ Stevie Strong drives strong to the hoop versus Life Prep on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 in the 49th annual Ralph Miller Classic. Campus beat Coffeyville in the first round before playing Life Prep.

 Robert Magobet/Tribune

Thursday’s games

SM South 71, Life Prep 54. 

Emporia 61, Carthage 39 

Campus 75, Coffeyville 28 

 

Friday’s games

 

Carthage 79, Coffeyville 30 

SM South 63, Emporia 36

Campus 87, Life Prep 46

 

Saturday’s championship

SM South vs Campus, 4:15

Consolation games, 12:45 and 2:30 (Emporia, Carthage, Life Prep, Coffeyville)

 

 

