Coffeyville — Mattilyn Cranor’s sterling performance fueled the Chanute Blue Comet girls to a convincing 61-19 road victory over Coffeyville on Saturday.
Cranor, a senior forward, detonated for a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds. Chanute led 15-5 entering the second period, and held a commanding 31-9 halftime advantage.
Chanute continued to pull away in the third, as Cranor dropped in another 14 points. The Blue Comets’ 24-point third quarter included 3-point makes from Brianna Waggoner and Tyra Bogle, taking Chanute to a 55-13 lead.
The conference victory ups Chanute to 13-5 overall, and 5-4 in SEK conference-play. The loss drops Coffeyville to 3-13 overall.
“We were able to turn stops into easy buckets at the other end,” said Chanute head coach Dustin Fox. “We were really able to take advantage of them in the post.”
Cranor’s game-high point total came in just three quarters of play. She did the bulk of her offensive damage in the low post, posing a major matchup problem for Coffeyville. Additionally, Cranor was able to get out in transition for some of the easy buckets to which Fox alluded.
“Mattilyn was able to get to the basket and finish,” Fox said.
Fox said he was impressed with his club’s defensive effort.
“Our 1-3-1 (zone defense), we were active in it,” he said. “I thought we did a good job of making adjustments, and taking away what they were trying to do inside.”
With the victory, Chanute clinched the 2-seed for the upcoming Sub-State tournament, and will host 3-seed Independence. The Blue Comets have two contests remaining on their regular-season slate, last night and tonight.
“We have a lot of games coming up in a short amount of time, but hopefully we’re trending in the right direction,” Fox said, referring to the combination of the regular-season and Sub-State games on tap.
Fox said one area the Blue Comets will focus on in practice is ball movement.
“We feel like when the ball moves, we get more shots,” he said, adding that for his team to advance out of Sub-State, they will also need to “rebound well and take care of the basketball.”
In addition to Cranor’s offensive fireworks, Kori Babcock and Tyra Bogle chipped in five points apiece, while Jacelyn Catron and Peyton Shields added four points each for Chanute. Babcock and Bogle also combined for eight steals.
In the JV contest, Chanute bested Coffeyville in a two-quarter game, 28-19. Chanute’s Kierny Fullmer led all scorers with 11 points while teammate Preston Keating tallied four. Chanute JV (7-6) was also victorious over visiting Independence Friday, 36-28. Keating and Fullmer shared team-high scoring honors with 10 points, while Madison LaForge and Jaye Smith each dropped in four.
The Blue Comets returned to the hardwood Monday for a home clash with Labette County. They will conclude their regular-season games today with a road matchup against Parsons.
