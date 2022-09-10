Erie FB vs Cherryvale 9.9.22

Erie fell to Cherryvale 42-26.

 Hailey Phillips | Tribune photo

ERIE — The Cherryvale Chargers entered the win column Friday, defeating the Erie Red Devils 42-26 Friday night. 

“They were a tough team so we were glad to come out ahead here,” said Cherryvale coach Daniel Vaughn. 

