ERIE — The Cherryvale Chargers entered the win column Friday, defeating the Erie Red Devils 42-26 Friday night.
“They were a tough team so we were glad to come out ahead here,” said Cherryvale coach Daniel Vaughn.
The head coach indicated he was proud of his team, but he said the four unsportsmanlike penalties were not acceptable.
“It doesn’t look good to have four unsportsmanlike penalties,” he said. “We need to get that figured out. And as we said to the boys, that’s just unacceptable.”
On Friday, the Chargers scored their first victory. The Red Devils dropped to 0-2.
Eddie Kearns, Erie coach, said the Red Devils played better against Cherryvale, coming off a Week 1 loss against Caney Valley.
“We knew this was going to be a good game,” Kearns said about Friday’s matchup.
He said the offensive and defensive lines got better from Week 1 to Week 2.
“There was an improvement across the board,” Kearns said about his team’s performance.
Up Next
Erie (0-2) will play at Fredonia while Cherryvale (1-1) will travel to Leon to take on Bluestem.
Box Score
Cherryvale: 16 14 6 6 — 42
Erie: 0 18 0 8 — 26
