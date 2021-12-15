JARED McMASTERS
PERRY, Okla. — Chanute Blue Comets head wrestling coach Andy Albright loves to challenge his team to create a competitive environment that breeds success.
Sometimes, that means traveling three-plus hours to Perry, Oklahoma, for a weekend wrestling tournament the day after clashing with Class 6A Washburn Rural. But the Blue Comets answered Albright’s call to the tune of five top-five placers, including Ty Leedy’s 145-pound first-place finish.
As a team, Chanute racked up 97 points to come in 11th place of the 19 schools that competed. The Blue Comets were caught in the middle of a tightly contested field where less than 20 team points separated fifth place from 12th place.
A large portion of Chanute’s points came from Leedy’s dominant run through the 145 pound bracket.
After a first-round bye, Leedy picked up three straight wins by fall, each of which took 1:17 or less to advance to the first-place match. In a narrow victory, Leedy edged out Choctaw’s Shaun Muse in a 1-0 decision to sweep through the bracket.
Nathan Cunningham (285 pounds) and Kedric Emling (152 pounds) each also reached the semifinal rounds of their bracket before they suffered losses.
In the consolation bracket, Cunningham lost in a tiebreaker to Catoosa’s Danny Rowe before he won by fall in the fifth-place match.
Emling earned a win by fall in the first 16 seconds of the consolation semifinals against Vinita’s Cole McDonald, but he lost to Claremore’s Kai Shultz in the third-place match.
Trey Dillow (132 pounds) and Kolton Misener (113 pounds) rounded out the Blue Comets’ who placed in their respective top fives.
Dillow advanced to the quarterfinals, where he lost to Blackwell’s Kaiden Ailey in an 8-2 decision. Dillow responded with two straight victories before he fell in a loss by decision to Prosper’s Joseph Richardson in the consolation semifinals. He ended the tournament in fifth place of the 132 pound division after his final opponent suffered an injury default.
Misener turned in a 3-2 record for the tournament, with both losses coming against Westmoore’s Devon Miller by decision. In the fifth-place match, Misener dominated Yukon’s Hayden Cromwell for a major decision win to earn 13 team points.
Dylan DeMeritt (106 pounds), Braxton Harding (138 pounds), Cade Small (160 pounds) and Tuker Davis (220 pounds) also picked up a handful of team points for the Blue Comets.
Up Next
The Blue Comets will return to Oklahoma for the Claremore Oklahoma Duals on Friday and Saturday. On Thursday, the JV team will head to the Girard Mixer, which will also feature Independence, Fort Scott and Parsons.
