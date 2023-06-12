Purchase and view more photos from this event by clicking here.
The Chanute Post 170 Single-A lost a pair of games to the Independence Post 139 Cardinals here Friday.
The Cardinals jumped out to early leads in both matchups. Although Chanute tried to battle back in both games, the effort was both too little and too late.
“We just stopped hitting the ball,” head coach Hunter Friederich said. “In the second and third innings they were crushing it, and then they just went dead. We just need to keep the bats going.”
Infielders Jase Tarter and Logan Axelson each had two hits in the first contest, with outfielder Kolby Baker and infielder Jacob Thompson driving them in for runs. Outfielder Talan Haynes also hit an RBI sac-fly.
Friederich said the team looked good in the early phases of the first matchup, but small mistakes snowball into a generally-down attitude for the whole squad.
“I’ve been preaching that momentum is key. I’ve been trying to teach them to stay up and not get down on themselves, because it's contagious. We’ve gotta stay up and we’ve gotta keep talking,” he said.
Axelson, catcher Brady Alonzo and first baseman Karter Naff each had RBIs in the late game but Post 170 went hitless.
Although the pitching was solid for Chanute, the Cardinals had things timed up leading to 18 hits on the night.
Collin Keating provided 5.2 innings of work in game 1, Tarter pitched two innings in game 2 and Axelson tossed a total of 4.1 innings of relief on the night.
“(Collin) went the distance, we just couldn’t hit behind him,” Friederich said. “I’m really proud of him.”
Friederich noted that his squad has struggled with getting the first batter out, leading to easy runs for their opponents.
“Getting first out is huge,” he said. “If we walk the first batter of the inning, they’re gonna get to third and score, 99 percent of the time.”
Friederich was also quick to highlight Alonzo’s performance in his first doubleheader of the season.
“He worked his butt off all night,” Friederich said of Alonzo.
Now 0-4 after pair of tough doubleheaders, the Post 170 Single-A hopes to move forward with a fresh outlook.
“We’ve gotta forget about it and keep going,” Friederich said. “If we hit the baseball, we will start winning games. We can’t keep doing what we’re doing.”
Up Next
Chanute (0-4) hosted the Iola Post 15 Indians on Monday, and are set to host the Ottawa Post 60 A’s on Wednesday at 6 pm.
Game 1
Neodesha: 411 021 2 - 11 15 0
Chanute: 022 010 0 - 5 8 4
Notes: Jase Tarter 2 H, 1 R, 2 SB; Logan Axelson 2 H, 1 R; Kolby Baker 1 H, 1 R, 1 RBI; Jacob Thompson 1 H, 2 RBI; Karter Naff 1 R; Collin Keating 1 H, 1 R, 1 SB; Hunter Anderson 1 H; Talan Haynes 1 RBI; Collin Keating 5.2 IP, 9 ER, 13 H, 3 K, 3 BB; Logan Axelson 1.1 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 K, 1 BB
Game 2
Neodesha: 330 00 - 6 5 0
Chanute: 000 21 - 3 0 0
Notes: Logan Axelson 1 R, 1 RBI; Kolby Baker 1 R; Brady Alonzo 1 RBI; Karter Naff 1 RBI; Hunter Anderson 1 R, 1 SB; Jase Tarter 2.0 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 2 K, 4 BB; Logan Axelson 3.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB
