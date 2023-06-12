ALP170 A vs. Independence June 9, 2023 - Karter Naff

Chanute Post 170 first baseman Karter Naff (8) prepares to catch a ball from RHP Jase Tarter (4) for a putout during game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader with Independence Post 139.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Chanute Post 170 Single-A lost a pair of games to the Independence Post 139 Cardinals here Friday.

ALP170 A vs. Independence June 9, 2023 - Collin Keating

Chanute Post 170 Single-A RHP Collin Keating (12) stretches to deliver a pitch during game 1 of Friday’s doubleheader with Independence Post 139.

