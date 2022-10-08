NCCC Soccer vs. Barton 9.17.22 - Elizabeth Napoles

Neosho County freshman forward Elizabeth Napoles dribbles the ball up the pitch against Barton on Sept. 17.

 Ben Smith | Contributed photo

The Neosho County Panthers welcomed the soccer teams from Coffeyville to the Chanute Community Sports Complex for a pair of matches here Wednesday evening. The women opened the night with an 0-2 loss, before the men were toppled by the No. 16 Red Ravens.

Neosho County head coach Elliot Chadderton thought the women are continuing to progress niceley. Although an 0-2 loss hurts, the improvement the squad has made is showing. One area that is still hurting the Panthers is the team’s lack of depth, which they hope to improve in coming seasons.

