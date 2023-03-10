WELLINGTON — Nearly 300 lifters from across the state converged on Wellington High School Saturday for the Kansas Class 4A Powerlifting State Championships. Chanute junior Ethan Cranor won an overall state championship, while multiple other Blue Comets returned with top-3 medals.
“I was hoping we could finish in the top-2, but we’re just lacking numbers,” Chanute head coach Matt Morgan said. “The lifters we have seem to place well, but we just don’t have enough lifters to get all the team points.”
The Chanute boys finished fourth as a team, while the girls finished in 10th place.
Cranor’s championship journey
Cranor’s performance was easily the highlight of the event, as he claimed first place finishes in all three lifts.
“I felt like the event was pretty good overall, especially for not eating up until weigh-ins,” Cranor said with a laugh. “I wasn’t feeling down like at other meets. I was feeling really good that day.”
Cranor’s preparation consisted of workouts with five sets of 4-8 reps. But with a busy season leading up to the state meet, Cranor shifted to lower reps, higher weights in his workouts.
“I do weights class, strength sets during intervention, and this year I’ve been doing more strength sets after school,” Cranor said.
Leading up to the meets, Cranor and his father, Jonathan, spend time deciding where to open the meet based on competitors’ previous lifts.
“Other than that, you kinda just go in blind,” Cranor said.
The junior opened the meet by setting a new meet record in the bench, breaking the record by 15 pounds with a lift of 325 pounds.
“Last year I really wanted to hit it,” Cranor said. “Leading into this year, I knew it would be possible, but I didn’t know that I would break it by that much.”
Cranor followed that with a squat of 455 pounds, a new personal-best.
“Ethan is a special athlete,” Morgan said. “He is very passionate about powerlifting, and he wants to get better at everything he does.”
Although he says it is his worst lift, Cranor still edged out the competition in the hang clean with a lift of 245 pounds.
With a state championship under his belt, Cranor still has plenty of goals for his senior campaign.
“I’m gonna try to break more state records next year,” he said. “Over the offseason I’m gonna try to work on my (hang clean) form and get it to the 300-pound mark.”
Morgan is sure the junior is well on his way to a second-straight championship, as he says Cranor has a high level of drive and motivation when training on his own.
“I don’t name a captain or team leader, but unofficially I would put him down,” Morgan said. “He has such a positive attitude and is always willing to go help someone else.”
That willingness to be a leader has rubbed off on the rest of the team, too.
“It’s a great team, I love it,” Cranor said. “I liked watching how everyone went from being shy and timid, to being where they are now. It’s nice to see (the team aspect) form over the course of the season.
Other competitors
Kawlyn Lewis finished runner-up at 132 pounds, led by a first place finish in bench with a lift of 205 pounds.
Taven Dewey also came in second place overall, his finish at 181 pounds. Dewey squatted 460 pounds for a gold in the event.
Chance Sheets finished top-four in the three events, good for a third place finish at 114 pounds. In the same class, Zander Small topped the bench with a lift of 170 pounds.
Landon Oliver finished just 10th in the powerweight division, but finished first in the hang clean with a lift of 300 pounds.
“We had seven or eight come back from last year, but we have so many new lifters,” Morgan said. “All of our first year people have gained a lot of confidence and have really enjoyed doing it.”
Despite an ankle injury that hampered her squat and hang clean attempts, Brooklyn Espe (114 pounds) notched a first place finish in bench with a lift of 130 pounds.
Up Next
A small group of Blue Comets are now in preparation for a meet in Conway Springs on Saturday. Chanute is set to round out the powerlifting season at home on March 25.
Results
Men
114: 3rd - Chance Sheets (4th bench, 3rd squat, 2nd clean) 4th - Zander Small (1st bench, 5th squat, 4th clean)
132: 2nd - Kawlyn Lewis (1st bench, 2nd squat, 4th clean) 7th - Christian Hare (6th bench, 7th squat, 6th clean)
140: 18th - Heath Rousselle 5th bench, DNP squat, 7th clean)
165: 1st - Ethan Cranor (1st bench, 1st squat, 1st clean)
181: 2nd - Taven Dewey (4th bench, 1st squat, 3rd clean) 5th - Kash Fitzmaurice (3rd bench, 8th squat, 4th clean)
220: 4th - Canton Fitzmaurice (7th bench, 3rd squat, 4th clean)
PWT: 10th - Landon Oliver (14th bench, 12th squat, 1st clean)
Team Scores: Ottawa 99, KC-Piper 60, Ulysses 52, Chanute 42, Wellington 41, Eudora 32, Labette County 23, Coffeyville 14, Abilene 14, Tonganoxie 11, Fort Scott 6, Circle 5, Independence 4
Women
114: 12th - Brooklyn Espe (1st bench, DNP squat, 7th clean)
132: 4th - Avery Dean (9th bench, 3rd squat, 5th clean) 14th - Mattison Morgan (12th bench, 14th squat, 13th clean) 16th - Stephanie Ripple (7th bench, DNP squat, 16th clean)
156: 5th - Jayda Dunivin (2nd bench, 5th squat, 5th clean)
PWT: 4th - Emalie Whitcomb (4th bench, 4th squat, 7th clean) 6th - Hailey Hindman (11th bench, 5th bench, 9th clean) 8th - Rhylee Thompson (3rd bench, 11th squat, 12th clean)
Team Scores: KC-Piper 81, Wellington 63, Eudora 33, Ulysses 26, Coffeyville 20, Fort Scott 17, Ottawa 15, Abilene 14, El Dorado 12, Chanute 11, Independence 10, Baldwin 4, Tonganoxie 4
