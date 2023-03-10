Chanute Powerlifting State 2023
Contributed photo

WELLINGTON — Nearly 300 lifters from across the state converged on Wellington High School  Saturday for the Kansas Class 4A Powerlifting State Championships. Chanute junior Ethan Cranor won an overall state championship, while multiple other Blue Comets returned with top-3 medals.

“I was hoping we could finish in the top-2, but we’re just lacking numbers,” Chanute head coach Matt Morgan said. “The lifters we have seem to place well, but we just don’t have enough lifters to get all the team points.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments