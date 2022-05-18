The re-designed XFL has a new home on ESPN for its 2023 season. The Walt Disney Company inked a multi-year deal securing exclusive broadcast rights for all XFL games, the league announced at the 2022 Disney Upfront Event on Tuesday.
ICYMI: You can now watch yesterday's announcement from the #DisneyUpfront22 in NYC. pic.twitter.com/T31dDoHufx— XFL (@XFL2023) May 18, 2022
“Without question, we have long admired Disney’s distinct ability to engage an expansive consumer fanbase across verticals, while also maintaining a deeply authentic, nuanced and heartfelt approach to storytelling much like our own,” XFL Chairwoman Dany Garcia said in a press release. “We are extraordinarily excited to explore the endless possibilities of this partnership – today is surely just the beginning.”
The XFL is a professional football league that runs February to April, just after the conclusion of the NFL season. The league is composed of eight teams divided into east and west divisions, with each squad playing 10 regular season games.
The league, originally founded in 2001 as a joint venture between the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and NBC, was led by WWF executive Vince McMahon with entertainment elements influenced by the WWF. Although many considered the 2001 venture to have “failed miserably,” McMahon resurrected the league in 2018 with a focus on fewer off-field controversies, faster, simpler play and less wrestling-themed theatrics for the 2020 season.
Although the 2020 revival received mostly positive reviews from fans and media, less than half of the 43 scheduled games were played. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the end of the league’s return just five weeks into the season, and operations came to a halt in April 2020 when the league was forced to file for bankruptcy.
Just hours before an auction was set to take place for the league’s remaining assets and liabilities, ownership of the league was transferred from one professional wrestling star to another. Actor and former collegiate football player Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson teamed up with his ex-wife and business partner Dany Garcia, and investment group RedBird Capital to purchase the league for $15 million.
“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that's rooted deeply in two things — my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans," Johnson said in a press release last August. "With pride and gratitude for all that I've built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”
RedBird capital is an investment firm based in Greenwich, CT with over 25 years of experience in professional sports. Along with the XFL, RedBird Capital has previously worked with the NFL, the Boston Red Sox, professional soccer clubs and sports media brands.
“It is a privilege to partner with Dany and Dwayne on the acquisition of the XFL," RedBird Capital Managing Partner Gerry Cardinale told CBS sports after the acquisition. "As their partner in acquiring and relaunching the XFL, RedBird will bring its own track record and experience in building world class companies in sports and live entertainment to help realize their vision."
Each of the 40 regular season and three postseason games each season will air on a combination of ABC, FX, and ESPN television channels and the ESPN+ streaming platform through 2027. Games during the 2001 season were broadcast by co-owner NBC, featuring the first extensive use of Skycam cameras and portable microphones on athletes, now an integral tool in football broadcasts for all networks. The 2020 season saw games moved to ABC, FOX, ESPN and FS1.
The league recently announced the eight head coaches for the 2023 season, but has yet to announce the teams these coaches will lead. The 2020 season saw teams in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington D.C., New York, St. Louis and Tampa Bay. Although it is unknown if any of the same team identities or host cities will return for the 2023 season, the league has confirmed that Tampa Bay, New York and Los Angeles are not expected to return.
While host cities and stadiums are yet to be unveiled, the XFL has a target stadium size of 30,000 in cities that currently host or have recently played host to an NFL franchise.
The XFL has yet to release a schedule of matchups for the 2023 season, but the return of the spring league is set for February 18, 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.