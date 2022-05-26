A Neosho County Panthers softball player suffered an injury during warmups due to unsafe field conditions during the NJCAA Region VI Tournament in Topeka on May 16.
Grace Littlefield, a freshman from Kellyville, Oklahoma, tripped and twisted her ankle while running over a gap between turf in the infield and grass in the outfield.
The injury sidelined Littlefield for the rest of the tournament as Neosho County pursued a bid to the national tournament at the Envista Credit Union Softball Complex, a complex owned by Shawnee County.
Prior to Neosho County’s matchup with Labette, Littlefield was returning to the first base dugout from the outfield after pregame warmups and tripped on the edge of the infield, causing a severe ankle sprain.
Neosho County ended up beating Labette 2-1 before being eliminated by Murray State in the next game. Littlefield spent the entire day on the bench with her foot elevated.
“Whenever she stepped (on the gap), she hit the ground hard,” Grace’s mom, Mindy Littlefield, said. “It was like a major, complete twist of the ankle. And there were no trainers, no nothing around. My kid was forced to hop the rest of the day because there was nothing they could do for her before I could take her to the emergency room.”
Mindy Littlefield, who manages a women’s tackle football team, the Tulsa Threat in Oklahoma, was disappointed with the lack of medical care on site, as well as the field conditions.
“When I send my daughter off to college, I expect her to be in good hands. I don’t expect her to get injured on a high-five with her teammates,” she said. “If it had been a baseball regional tournament, that problem would have already been fixed.”
When the injury occured, Neosho County head coach Kim Alexander was visibly upset as Labette head coach Ryan Phillips was among those that carried Littlefield to the dugout.
During the Neosho and Labette game, play was halted as Shawnee County Parks and Recreation (SCPR) staff came onto the field and filled both holes with a clay-dirt mixture.
The mixture quickly hardened and was subsequently torn up from play at the conclusion of the day’s pair of games.
Alexander told the Tribune after her team’s season-ending loss to Murray State that she did not believe the Kansas Jayhawk Conference (KJCCC) or NJCAA would put a men’s baseball tournament on unsafe fields.
“We tell our girls, and I’ve got to preach what I tell them, is that you have to control your controllables. I can’t control this just as much as they can’t control it,” Alexander said. “You can b****, gripe and complain. But at the end of the day, it doesn’t mean it’s always going to go in my favor. Does it suck? Absolutely it sucks. Does this affect some things? Yes.”
The Tribune followed up with Alexander and the Neosho County athletic department and training staff, but all declined to comment further.
Tournament’s Contingency Plans
The complex, which sits along Lake Shawnee, was not originally scheduled to host the tournament. After a long thunderstorm canceled Sunday’s games at Hummer Sports Park, a private sports complex also in Topeka, the tournament’s Plan B was put into action.
Rain forced multiple delays at the 2021 region tournament, also held at Hummer. That served as an impetus to create a contingency plan.
Tournament officials were informed ahead of the tournament’s May 14 start of Hummer’s inability to handle water. As thunderstorms rolled in Sunday morning, the NJCAA’s national tournament qualification deadline grew closer.
“That tournament has a deadline to get the games completed to qualify for nationals. It takes an important decision to do whatever you can to get the two tournaments in,” KJCCC Commissioner Carl Heinrich said, referring to the separated A and B district tournaments.
“In my opinion, the region director did a great job of selecting Lake Shawnee. He saved the remaining teams time and money, as well as the umpires’ time.”
The decision to move the region tournament from Hummer to Lake Shawnee was made on Sunday afternoon.
State of Shawnee County’s Softball Fields
When Shawnee County, which owns and operates the Envista Credit Union Softball Complex at Lake Shawnee, came into capital improvement funds earmarked for facilities four years ago, the decision was made to upgrade the playing surfaces from red clay to synthetic turf.
The multi-year process to bring the softball complex up to par with Bettis Family Sports Complex, the county’s baseball and soccer complex, finished just before the end of 2021.
While SCPR has hosted plenty of collegiate baseball games and tournaments at the Bettis complex across the water, the NJCAA softball tournament was one of the department’s first forays into collegiate softball.
“We’re just now kinda getting into college softball because of the new turf,” SCPR Sports Event Manager Nate Greer said. “Right now I’m trying to develop relationships with the colleges and universities around here and bring more of these kinds of tournaments to our facilities.”
The Tribune reached out to the field’s main tenant, the Shawnee Heights High School softball team, to determine a timeline of the tripping hazard's progression. The school’s athletic director, Cody Whitney, directed comment back to SCPR.
In a response to a follow-up email from the Tribune, Whitney called the topic "divisive" to the school's collaborative relationship with the county.
"It would be inappropriate for us to comment about facilities that we use to parties unaffiliated with that arrangement," Whitney said.
SCPR was aware of the field’s issue prior to the NJCAA tournament, but officials believed the field just needed more time to wear in.
“I think it's been a bit of an issue just at that facility because new grass is trying to grow there,” Greer said, noting that the rest of the county’s facilities have not had similar issues. “So a lot of it just takes time for the grass to get to the level it needs to be.”
SCPR is currently looking into a long-term solution, but could not provide a timeline for the repairs.
“Our maintenance is working on it right now trying to figure out solutions,” Greer said. “It can be kind of tough when we’re playing out there every day, but it is definitely a priority.”
Inequity Concerns
As the NJCAA Region VI softball tournament unfolded in Topeka, the region’s baseball tournament was being played on Kansas State University’s field, a full turf surface.
Heinrich refuted the notion that men’s sports were being given access to better facilities than women’s sports in this instance.
“Baseball also struggles with finding venues at a neutral site,” Heinrich said about the baseball tournament being played at one of the state’s NCAA Division I schools. “We were lucky this year because Kansas State was in West Virginia for the week, and their facility was available.”
Heinrich added that the conference attempted to move Monday’s games to Washburn, an NCAA Division II school in Topeka.
“But they were in Oklahoma, and we were unavailable to find out if we could use their facility.”
Heinrich also noted that the Washburn softball team’s regular season tournament included games at the Lake Shawnee complex in February.
“The fields at Lake Shawnee were used by Washburn for their regular season tournament they hosted, so I would believe they would be good enough for us to play on,” Heinrich said.
College athletics across the country have been under fire recently for inequalities between men’s and women’s sports.
On Thursday, Butler Community College head coach Doug Chance resigned after guiding the El Dorado junior college to 11 straight KJCCC titles and two national titles.
In his statement to the Butler County Times-Gazette, Chance cited Butler’s treatment of the softball program as a reason for his departure.
“After 18 years of trying to get the college to support the softball program with even simple things like grass seed or field conditioner, I finally came to the realization that regardless of the success we have on the field or in the classroom, softball will never be valued, respected or deemed worthy of resources in the eyes of the college,” Chance said.
The 2021 NCAA Basketball tournaments garnered controversy when Stanford strength coach Ali Kershner posted photos to Instagram of the stark contrast between the men’s and women’s training facilities at the basketball tournament.
A few months later, Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso was among a chorus of college softball coaches lamenting the disparities in treatment between baseball and softball by the NCAA, according to the Oklahoman.
Multiple softball coaches in the KJCCC also spoke to the Tribune on the condition of anonymity. A common complaint was the condensed schedule of the NJCAA postseason softball tournaments compared to baseball.
Reporting from the Chanute Tribune and Parsons Sun managing sports editor, Sean Frye, was used in this report.
