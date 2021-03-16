COFFEYVILLE – A willingness to battle a top team in the KJCCC was clearly on display Monday night in Coffeyville, but in the end, Neosho women’s basketball dropped its seventh game in a row 78-64, the closest loss since Jan. 27 versus Dodge City.
Freshman guard Sarah Hunt led the team with 13 points, freshman guard Jenna Eytcheson posted 10 points and four rebounds, and sophomore guard Lauren Jones paced with nine points and four rebounds.
NCCC head coach JJ Davis liked what he saw near the end.
“We put five freshmen in that were hungry the last two or three weeks to get their chance. They came out and fought,” Davis said. “Our main guys are set. We were just waiting on somebody to come out and do it. Those five brought an extra gear today that was different.”
Part of that was thanks to freshman guard Danielle Weaver taking a charge, hitting a 3, and knocking down two free throws on a technical foul on Coffeyville, which put the score at 70-59 with 7:44 to go in the game.
An offensive possession later, freshman NCCC guard Sadie Govan drove in the teeth of the defense and dished it for an easy layup for freshman big Haley Perkins to make the game 70-61 Coffeyville. It was the freshmen who stepped up, prior to the Perkins’ layup, including shooter Eytcheson, who attacked all night with her ball handling, driving to the hoop to make a play.
Coffeyville, however, answered following a Paige Scott 3, increasing the score to 73-61 with under four minutes to go.
“Last year’s team had way more experience than this year’s team, but talent level, probably this team is a little better. We are overall better, but no, they’re good, they’re solid,” second-year Red Raven’s coach Tony Turner said.
Coffeyville returns one All-KJCCC first-team player in sophomore Faith Simpson, and one returning All-KJCCC Honorable Mention East player in sophomore Kaylin Lay. Simpson had 12 points and nine rebounds, while Lay put up a team-high 13 points, eight dimes and four rebounds.
Lay was a good floor general, setting the tempo for the offense, driving and dishing to players for open shots, and using her handle to score in the paint. Simpson was exceptional in the paint, shooting 5 of 8, which added to the Red Ravens’ 28 points in the paint to NCCC’s 14.
Coffeyville also had more bench points with 41, while Neosho had 35. The Red Ravens had more second-chance points with 13 to the Panthers’ nine, and more points off turnovers with 11 to NCCC’s six.
Turnovers were 16 for the Panthers, while the Red Ravens had 13.
Still, it’s an advantage for the opponent that NCCC is missing three of its key players to injuries: Destiny Stanford, Briona Jensen and Jeanelle Brown. Jensen, one of the team’s best defenders and the leader of the squad, will get cleared to jog next week; Stanford will see what her timetable is next week; and Brown will be out for the foreseeable future.
“That part is good though. We get back that freshman dynamic point guard in Destiny,” Davis said.
Govan, a point guard who’s been getting significant playing time with Stanford out, will also be gone for family reasons in the near future.
NCCC (3-12, 2-11) will play today 5:30 versus Allen (1-16, 1-14), a team that has lost 11 in a row.
Coffeyville: 16 17 27 7 - 78
NCCC: 10 19 17 18 - 64
Neosho: Timmer 13, Eytcheson 10, Jones 9, Danielle Weaver 7, Emilee Escaeno 6, Haley Perkins 4, Govan 3, Tanay Williams 3, Adelia Timmer 3, Mike’ya House 2
