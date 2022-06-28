6.24.22 Parsons Tennis - Leah Burnett

Leah Burnett of Chanute competes at the Parsons Fun and Fitness youth tennis tournament on Friday.

 Ray Nolting | Sun photo
6.24.22 Parsons Tennis - Ethan Burnett

Ethan Burnett of Chanute competes at the Parsons Fun and Fitness youth tennis tournament on Friday.

Chanute residents Ethan and Leah Burnett competed at the Parsons Fun and Fitness youth tennis tournament on Friday. 

Ethan, heading into his sophomore year at Chanute High School, finished fourth in the high school singles bracket.

Leah, a Royster Rocket, took down first place in the middle school division.

