The Chanute boys soccer team became the second Chanute ‘football’ team to defeat the Pittsburg Purple Dragons in a week’s time. The Blue Comets scored two goals in the second half to post a 2-1 victory at home on Tuesday.
“Beating Pitt is always great,” Chanute head coach Adam Wilcox said.
Chanute opened the match with an abundance of energy, before slowing down and allowing a goal in the 14th minute. Senior goalkeeper Kolby Baker put a good block on the first shot, but Pittsburg was three-on-one and tapped in the score off of the rebound.
“We made the mistake that led to the goal,” Wilcox said. “We came out the first 10 minutes and looked awesome. After that, we kinda dropped off. Our energy dipped, and it showed.”
A tale of two halves, Chanute turned things around after the intermission.
“At half we addressed that, like, ‘Hey, the first 10 minutes, we’ve gotta do 40 of that,’” Wilcox said. “I think that was our best half of the year so far. We scored two and held them out, and that’s what we needed to do.”
The first Chanute shot to find the back of the net came off the foot of junior Eli Uhner in the 50th minute. After receiving a perfect cross field pass from senior Carter Fosha, Uhner crossed up the Pittsburg goalkeeper to even the score.
“It was just a hustle play,” Wilcox said.
Chanute would take the lead on heads-up play by Fosha in the 62nd minute.
“I’m so proud of Carter for that. I’ve been telling him he’s the driving force of this team, and he can’t just be good — he has to be smart,” Wilcox said.
And smart he was, as Fosha’s goal came thanks to a good knowledge of the rules and quick action. As Pittsburg awaited a whistle for the incoming free kick, Fosha slapped the ball down and curved in a top shelf goal.
“The defender didn’t step up — he took a few steps back — and I saw that the keeper had his back turned and my defender behind me was telling me to shoot it, so I just took it,” Fosha said. “It went in because nobody was paying attention. It felt amazing.”
It took just six seconds from the penalty whistle until Fosha’s shot found the net from 25 yards.
“We talk a lot about being heads-up in the moment like that and noticing when we can strike fast. Their team was waiting for the whistle, but that’s not the rule and Carter knew it,” Wilcox said.
Despite needing the pair of scores to win the match, defense might have been the true key to victory on the night. Numerous times Pittsburg threatened to take runs at the goal, before senior Nathan Meisch denied them even the thought of scoring.
“I’m so happy (he’s) here, but where has he been the last three years?” Wilcox exclaimed. “We’re only a month into the season, and he’s someone I can trust on the back line. That’s so fortunate to find. Having Meisch back there is awesome.”
Another such player to impact quietly throughout the match, was senior Mike Wright, who was making solid passes and stops on offense and defense.
“Mike played awesome. I think he maybe came off for five minutes of the 80,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox once again reiterated there is plenty of room for improvement for all his players, despite the entire team having a solid match.
Up Next
Play stays in the Southeast Kansas League on Thursday, Sept. 14, when Chanute (2-3, 2-2 SEK) hosts the Parsons Vikings (0-2, 0-2 SEK).
Scoring
14’ - PITT: Manny Perez unassisted (0-1)
50’ - CHAN: Eli Uhner from Carter Fosha (1-1)
62’ - CHAN: Carter Fosha free kick (2-1)
