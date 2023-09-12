Chanute BSOC vs. Pittsburg - Sept. 12, 2023 - Carter Fosha

Chanute senior Carter Fosha (13) puts a shot on goal during the first half of a home matchup with Pittsburg on Sept. 12, 2023.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Chanute boys soccer team became the second Chanute ‘football’ team to defeat the Pittsburg Purple Dragons in a week’s time. The Blue Comets scored two goals in the second half to post a 2-1 victory at home on Tuesday.

Chanute BSOC vs. Pittsburg - Sept. 12, 2023

Chanute junior Eli Uhner (10) scores a goal during the second half of a home matchup with Pittsburg on Sept. 12, 2023.
Chanute BSOC vs. Pittsburg - Sept. 12, 2023

Chanute senior Mike Wright (15) fights for possession during the first half of a home matchup with Pittsburg on Sept. 12, 2023.

