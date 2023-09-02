MORAN — Marmaton Valley defeated Oswego 56-0 in an 8-Man game ended early Friday in Moran by the mercy rule.
Oswego managed 145 yards of offense Friday, 116 of it on the ground.
Marmaton Valley generated 391 yards of offense, with 217 yards on the ground and 174 yards in passing plays (13 of 15 completions and one interception).
Dreden Ellis scored three touchdowns for Marmaton Valley, two on running plays and one on a pass from Brayden Lawson. Jaedon Granere scored two TDs for Marmaton Valley.
Oswego had six penalties totaling 30 yards and Marmaton had five penalties totaling 25 years.
Oswego, now 0-1, will host St. Paul next Friday.
Oswego 0, Marmaton Valley 56
Oswego: 0 0 0 X - 0
MV: 6 22 28 X - 56
Scoring
First Quarter:
MV: Brayden Lawson, 1 run; pass failed.
Second Quarter:
MV: Jaedon Garner, 5 run; pass failed.
MV: Cooper Sharif, 49 run; Lawson run.
MV: Jaedon Granere, 8 run; Lawson run.
Third Quarter:
MV: Lawson, pass to Dreden Ellis; Lawson, pass to Ellis.
MV: Ellis, 1 run; Lawson run.
MV: Ellis, 41 fumble recovery. Game ended.
