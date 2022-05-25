EMPORIA — In his third bid at the state tournament, junior Logan Ewan finished in 33rd place at the conclusion of the KSHSAA 2A Boys Golf State Championships on Tuesday. The lone Red Devil finished 17-over-par in round one, six strokes clear of the cut line.
“State was a unique and fun experience, and something I won't forget,” Ewan said following the cancellation of Tuesday’s round two due to inclement weather. “I want to thank my coaches, teammates and family for helping me get there.”
Ewan played fairly clean golf throughout his 18 holes at the par-71 Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Monday, finishing just four holes worse than bogey. Six pars and eight bogeys were enough for Ewan to play the second day, had it happened.
“Logan had a tremendous season, medaling in the top-10 at every tournament this year,” Erie head coach Bill Ruble said. “It’s a shame we didn’t get to play the second day at state, as he was only four shots behind a top-20 finish, which I think he could’ve made up with another round of golf. He will get another chance next year.”
Ashton Dowell of Hoxie took down the 2A individual title with a 3-over-par, while the golfers of Sacred Heart high school brought home the team plaque by a single stroke.
Results
33rd - Logan Ewan, Jr. 88 (+17)
Team Scores: Sacred Heart 318, Hoxie 319, Hill City 339, Bishop Seabury 344, Elkhart 347, Ellinwood 363 (107), St. Mary’s-Colgan 363 (113), Sterling 369, Hillsboro 383, St. Marys 385, Smith Center 389, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 411
Full results from all state golf tournaments are available on the KSHSAA website.
