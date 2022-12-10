Chanute WBB vs Ottawa - Kelsey Haviland

Chanute junior Kelsey Haviland (11) drives the lane during Friday's victory over the Ottawa Cyclones.

 Matt Resnick | matt@chanute.com

A slow start out of the gate proved too much to overcome for the Chanute Blue Comets in Friday night's 61-46 loss to the visiting Ottawa Cyclones.

The loss moves Chanute to 0-2 overall.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments