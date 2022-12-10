A slow start out of the gate proved too much to overcome for the Chanute Blue Comets in Friday night's 61-46 loss to the visiting Ottawa Cyclones.
The loss moves Chanute to 0-2 overall.
The Blue Comets committed eight turnovers in the opening frame and 25 for the contest. The early turnover woes led to a 9-2 Ottawa run, as the Blue Comets trailed 16-8 at the conclusion of the first quarter.
Tightening the defensive screws, Chanute looked like a completely different squad in the second quarter. With just over two minutes remaining in the half, point guard Peyton Shields connected on back-to-back triples — trimming the deficit to 22-20. The Cyclones, however, closed out the half on a 4-0 spurt, including a buzzer-beating breakaway bucket.
The Blue Comets struck first in the second half, via Jaye Smith's 3-pointer from the right wing. On the ensuing position, Brooklyn Hadl capitalized on a defensive breakdown in the Blue Comets 1-3-1 zone, knocking down an open 3-pointer to quickly extend the lead back to six. From there, Hadl detonated for an 11-point quarter en route to a game-high 22 points.
Trailing by nine entering the fourth, the Blue Comets were unable to keep pace with Cyclones in the final frame, with most of their points in the 20-point frame coming via transition buckets.
“I thought we did some really good things at times,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “It’s just a matter of finding that consistency and avoiding those little breakdowns that cost you wins.”
Fox noted that his club is still learning how to be competitive throughout the entirety of the game.
“Last year we weren’t really in any games,” Fox explained, “and we’ve pretty well discovered what loses games. We’re working on cleaning some of those things up.”
Fox said that the key to his squad’s success boils down to consistency.
“It’s not doing the right thing some of the time — it’s doing the right thing over and over again,” he said. “We just had too many breakdowns defensively, not rotating and (taking) poor angles.”
Fox noted that 25 turnovers is unacceptable.
“It’s just too many,” he said. “We’re going to focus on cleaning those things up and build from there. You have to start at the baseline level, and that’s where we’re at right now.”
Fox indicated that the Blue Comets were doomed by their sluggish start.
“Absolutely horrible start to the game,” he said. “We didn't have enough urgency in our rotations defensively.”
Fox was pleased with his squad’s improved play in the second quarter.
“I thought we righted the ship, came back and had it competitive by halftime,” he said.
Fox lamented the defensive lapse that led to Hadl’s third quarter triple.
“We hit the three to open the second half, and I thought ‘let’s go,’” he said. “And we immediately followed that up by not having anyone at the bottom of our zone.”
The Blue Comets then failed to have anyone present on the baseline for the inbound pass.
“Because of that we had to burn a timeout 30 seconds into the half,” he said. “We have to be (mentally) checked in all the time, and right now we’re checked in some of the time. More than last year, but not to the level and consistency we need to be in order to be successful.”
Fox said that he believes in his team.
“I keep reiterating that to them and I know that we’re going to get there,” he said. “I don’t know when we’ll get there, but when we do it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Fox said he was pleased with the play of Shields, who concluded with a team-high 16 points.
“There were a lot of things I liked, even in the loss,” he said. “I thought Peyton really stepped up, took ownership and made some big plays. When we needed a bucket she was making a play for us.”
He was also impressed with Kierney Follmer’s play in the low post.
“I thought she did a good job of finishing inside and had a nice game,” Fox said. “It was also good to see Jaye step out and hit a couple threes. She’s really been working on expanding her range. There are good things happening, we just have to be more consistent.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets host Fort Scott for an SEK League contest on Dec. 16.
Box Score
Ottawa 16 10 15 20 - 61
Chanute 8 12 12 14 - 46
Scoring
Chanute: Peyton Shields 16, Kierny Follmer 10, Jaye Smith 6, Tyra Bogle 4, Preston Keating 4, Ashley Haviland 2, Kynleigh Chard 2, Kelsey Haviland 1, Cha'Kyra Wells 1
Ottawa: Brooklyn Hadl 22, Foster Nichols 11, Kennison Walters 11, Emery Keebaugh 8, Molly Atchley 7, Johannah Jahn 2
