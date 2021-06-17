The No. 1 golfer in the SEK is now All-State.
Chanute High School’s Drayton Cleaver was recognized this week as a Kansas Golf Coaches Association first-team All-State golfer. This is Cleaver’s first nod.
“It’s definitely an honor to make All-State first team,” Cleaver said. “It’s a testament to all of the hard work that I have put in over the years. This summer, I’ve been playing in two to four competitive tournament rounds of golf per week throughout the state. Upcoming, I will be traveling to Pinehurst, NC, to compete in a three-day invitational. All in all, this summer is a lot of competitive golf and refinement of my game.”
Similar preparation went on in the summer of 2020 ahead of Cleaver’s historic 2021 high school golf season. Cleaver won all eight of the SEK golf meets as well as the Regional this past season. The only meet he didn’t win was in Winfield; that meet featured golfers from other regions of Kansas in the middle of the golf season and Cleaver placed fourth.
To end the season, Cleaver earned the third-place medal at State.
CHS head coach Bill Woodard said Cleaver makes great decisions, which equates to a lot of wins.
“First of all, Drayton’s an experienced player. He’s played a lot of competitive golf growing up. He makes decisions that don’t put himself into those positions very often unless a bad break happens or something really weird happens,” Woodard said. “He’s never really going to find himself in a lot of these positions that my other kids find themselves in because he’s not going to make a poor swing. He’s not going to make a poor judgment very often. But when he’s in those positions, he knows the smartest way to get back in the area where he can start again scoring. Sometimes he tries shots that he knows how to play. And that’s the other thing that he can do more than the other kids, he’s played all of those shots. He knows how to hit them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.