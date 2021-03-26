MATT RESNICK
Fort Scott native Kaleb De La Torre is grateful for his time honing his craft under the tutelage of Neosho County Community College head baseball coach Steve Murry.
After a solid freshman campaign at NCCC, De La Torre took it to another level as a sophomore in 2018. He hit .360 with 11 homeruns, 29 RBIs and 56 runs scored in 58 games. De La Torre also notched 17 doubles and four triples en route to All-Conference accolades.
He had several NCAA Division 1 suitors, ultimately committing to the University of South Alabama Jaguars. De La Torre then had an excellent first season as a junior at South Alabama, hitting .301 with 15 doubles, two triples, six homers, 37 RBIs and 40 runs scored. He also ranked ninth in batting average (.349) in Sun Belt League conference games, and hit safely 41 of 56 games.
Now a fifth-year senior, De La Torre is 6 for 30 at the dish. He’s started nine of 14 games, primarily at first base. The high-point of his collegiate career came March 9 against No. 22 ranked Alabama, as De La Torre socked a pair of homeruns. He finished the contest, an 11-8 loss, 3 for 4 with four RBIs.
“That has to be the top moment of my baseball career,” he told The Tribune.
Neosho’s impact
De La Torre warmly reflected on his time at NCCC.
“I think playing at Neosho really helped me get ready for that next level,” he said. “Coach Murry taught me how to deal with failure, and just really learning how to play with confidence. Under him, I learned to trust my abilities in everything I do.”
De La Torre said he’s known Murry most of his life, as his father Jeff also played for him.
“I just really enjoyed being around him, he’s a great guy to talk to,” De La Torre said. “He will tear you down one day, and at the same time, build you right back up. It was always good to have that and know that he was making you a better player.”
De La Torre, who played second and third base for Neosho, said his fondest memories at NCCC were suiting up for the Cancer and Autism Awareness games.
“I think that was really cool,” he said. “It just gives you a different outlook on life. It really makes you realize that baseball isn’t everything, there’s more to it. Those were games we would bring out the different uniforms and paint the bases, so those were always pretty fun to get ready for.”
De La Torre dished out advice for current NCCC players hopeful of making it to the D1 level.
“You can really turn the JUCO route into a lot of things,” he said, adding that hard work and focus is the key. “No matter how far it is away from home, don’t be afraid to take an opportunity to play at the next level.”
Murry discussed De La Torre’s impact on the team.
“We had a veteran team, and he came in as a young kid on the block,” Murry recalled. “But we absolutely needed a second baseman, and he fit the bill. It was the perfect place, perfect timing. He started for us as a freshman. He got to learn from a whole bunch of older kids and just did a fantastic job for us.”
Murry said he knew De La Torre’s career was going to take off, and that he became the leader of the team his sophomore season.
“He really developed as a player,” said the veteran head coach. “He became a much better fielder and a more confident hitter. He did so many things right for us, and basically started every game during his two years here. He was quite a player by the time he left.”
Murry was not surprised that his former pupil clubbed a pair of homers against Alabama.
“His work ethic is incredible,” he said.
True character
Murry shared a story that he said spoke to the character of De La Torre. There was an incident during a game in his freshman year when NCCC’s shortstop was out of place on a particular play, leading to an error. Murry said he initially “misread” what had transpired. Upon returning to the dugout, Murry lit into De La Torre.
“I literally undressed Kaleb, telling him what was right and what was wrong,” Murry recounted. “And in typical Kaleb fashion, he says ‘Yes sir, it won’t happen again.’”
Murry said he quickly figured out he had wrongly pinned De La Torre for the fielding miscue.
“I quickly went back up to him and said ‘It wasn’t you, but why did you take that?’ Kaleb replied, ‘My dad was a coach,’ and he had learned to not ever talk back to a coach. So he was willing to wear somebody else’s butt-ripping, just simply because he’s such a dang good kid. He doesn’t care who gets credit or who gets blame, he just does what’s best for everyone. Just a cool kid.”
NCCC star freshman catcher Ivan Witt and De La Torre both hail from Fort Scott High School. While the two never shared the diamond together, Witt said De La Torre is always someone he admired.
“He’s such a standup guy,” Witt said. “I’ve gotten to hit with him when he’s been back in (Fort Scott) for Christmas break. He’s just always been such a great guy. He’s a really a great example of someone to look up to. He’s a hard worker and does things the right way.
De La Torre said playing at South Alabama has afforded him the opportunity to play against some of the top teams in the country.
“You really get to experience what SEC ball is like,” he said, noting the large pre-COVID-19 crowds.
De La Torre said he would love to continue his baseball career with a minor league team, but his future on that front is currently unknown.
“With this being my last year, I’m just trying to enjoy every moment of it and soak it all in,” he said. “We want to make a good run in the postseason and finish strong.”
