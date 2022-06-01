WICHITA — After a weekend of competition at the KSHSAA All-Class State Track and Field Championships in Wichita, the Erie Red Devils returned home with a pair of medals. Sophomore Ella Burnett and senior Garrett Ruark picked up eighth place finishes in the high jump.
“I'm very pleased with the way that the weekend went. Of course, I'd like to get a medal for all of them, but everybody that went participated well,” Erie head coach Eddie Kearns said. “I kept telling them, I've been going to state track me for about 38 years, and I've seen a lot of things happen. So we just kept our noses to the grindstone, and kept trying to get what we could.”
Ruark kicked off the weekend for Erie in the high jump. Though Kearns knew Ruark was a good athlete after watching him play basketball for four years, this was the first season Ruark was finally persuaded to join the ranks of sprinters and jumpers.
“I tried to get him to come out for track year after year,” Kearns said. “So even though you have the pressure of the state meet and all those people there, I’m very pleased with the way he jumped and how it ended up.”
After successful jumps at 5’-8” and 5’-10”, Ruark was unable to clear 6’-0” in three attempts. Ruark’s performance on the vertical jump matched that of Plainville’s Madden Staab, landing the pair on the podium in eighth place.
“It was pretty cool, because I didn’t expect much with it being my first year. But it was a really good experience,” Ruark said. “I just tried to be the best leader that I could, and I made a lot of new friendships on the team.”
Ruark missed the podium in his other event, the long jump, finishing 13th with a jump of 18’-10.75”.
At the same time at the other end of the stadium, senior Hailey McGowen was making her run in the pole vault. McGowen cleared the bar first try on her first three heights, setting her mark at 8’-0”. Although McGowen’s mark equaled her personal best and the Erie school record, it would only be good for 10th place, a foot short of the podium,
“I was seeded 15th going into the meet,” “To come in and jump clean, jump well that day and come out with a 10th place finish, I was incredibly happy with how I competed at state.”
This was not McGowen’s first state meet, as she competed in the pole vault event during her freshman year. After missing a state qualification by a single jump last year, this season was especially important for the future Fort Scott Community College volleyball player.
“Being able to get back there as a senior meant the world to me,” McGowen said.
Next up to compete was sophomore Callie Stottman in the shot put and discus. Although this was her second appearance in Wichita for the shot put, Stottman was still nervous about her performance with the discus.
“She knew how far she had to throw with all the updates online these days,” Kearns said. “I was pleased with the way she responded.”
The last Red Devil to hit the track at Cessna Stadium on Friday was junior Breanna Ross. Taking on the 1600m and 3200m, Ross was simply out-paced by her competition. Ross finished 14th in the two-mile to wrap-up competition on day one, before netting a 12th place finish in the four-lap race on Saturday afternoon.
“I love watching Breanna run, she leaves everything out there on the track,” Kearns said. ”It's a little different feel than our normal track meets, but when you're running against the best in the state, you just do what you can. She ran well and she did good, and we're pleased with how things turned out.”
Although she had to wait until Saturday morning for her event, Burnett made the wait worthwhile. After passing on the first height, Burnett cleanly jumped the next two heights to finish with a height of 4’-10”.
Though this height was not her best mark of the season, Kearns is still confident in the young jumper’s abilities.
“Some days, especially in field events, no matter what you do, it just doesn’t seem to all come together,” Kearns said.
With the school year behind them, a number of Red Devil runners will look to continue competition during the summer, joining up with other southeast Kansas track and field athletes on the Girard Warriors Track and Field Club.
“Summer track is slowly but surely getting bigger and bigger and of course that just benefit the o track teams in all the schools in the area,” Kearns said.
Along with competitions with the Warriors, Erie athletes are also preparing for a summer full of weight-lifitng and agility training, led by coach Kearns.
Results
Girls 1600m: 12th - Breanna Ross (6:11.98)
Girls 3200m: 14th - Breanna Ross (13:46.87)
Girls High Jump: 8th - Ella Burnett (4’-10”)
Girls Pole Vault: 10th - Hailey McGowen (8’-0”)
Girls Shot Put: 14th - Callie Stottman (30’-1.25”)
Girls Discus: 15th - Callie Stottman (88’-0”)
Boys High Jump: 8th - Garrett Ruark (5’-10”)
Boys Long Jump: 13th - Garrett Ruark (18’-10.75”)
