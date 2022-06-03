When the Kansas Jayhawk Conference (KJCCC) released all-conference and all-district honors last week, seven Neosho County softball players and the squad’s head coach, Kim Alexander, were named in the lists.
“It makes me very proud. They worked very hard every day to get this honor,” Alexander said. “It’s very well deserved.”
The conference released two different lists; an All-KJCCC Selection list for Conference B and an All-Region VI list. Three Panthers were selected for the all-district team, while six more players received a selection to the all-conference team.
Among the players selected were sophomores Olivia Cummings, Espy Daniels, Hannah Duin, Cassidy Paulson and Katie Boline and freshmen Devyn Raile and Riley Kennedy, with Cummings, Daniels and Duin being named to both lists. Although heavy with second-year players, Alexander is excited for the continued development of her younger players, as well as an extra year with her three ‘super-sophomores’.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling their high school senior seasons, sophomores Lauren Fuller, Andrea Harlan and Duin will return for a third season as a Panther.
“That will help us out a lot,” Alexander said. “They definitely developed a lot from their freshman to sophomore year, and being able to watch that was amazing. Some of them stepped up in different roles in tremendous ways. It was fun and exciting to watch.”
Alexander was also tabbed as a Conference B coach of the year, and she hopes that honor will help with future recruiting.
“Let’s hope so anyway,” Alexander said with a chuckle. “We’ve definitely worked every year to get where we needed to be, and these last two years have built us in the right direction. Hopefully we will continue to build and get to nationals in the next couple of years.”
Set to welcome a strong incoming freshmen class, Alexander has her current athletes training individually until full training begins in the fall. Summer training will revolve around individual development on the athletes’ own time in preparation for spring games.
In the meantime, her new players will be brought up to speed with the expectations of the program.
“Day one, we tell them what we expect, and then hold them accountable for those expectations,” Alexander said. “We’re going to be young in different areas… But as long as they can come in and mesh with the team, I think we will be just fine.”
The Panthers finished the season with a 35-16 record, including a 24-8 conference record.
All-KJCCC Division II Conference B Selections
Coaches of the Year
Greg Cary - Highland
Kim Alexander - Neosho County
Most Valuable Player
Salem Liebenthal - Highland
Freshman of the Year
Maci Cole - Cowley
First Team
1B - Taylor Kettle - Highland
2B - Madison Frey-Walton - Hesston
SS - Maci Cole - Cowley
3B - Morgan Wickizer - Highland
C - Hannah Duin - Neosho County
DP - Alivia Lange - Cowley
OF - Tye North - Cowley
OF - Ryleigh Jones - Cloud
OF - Tatyana Curry - Cowley
OF - Ally Kukowski - Highland
P - Olivia Cummings - Neosho County
Utility - Sydney Price - Cowley
Second Team
1B - Delany Exon - Cloud
2B - Shayna Fila - Cloud
SS - Espy Daniels - Neosho County
3B - Riley Kennedy - Neosho County
C - Ellie Kliethermes - Highland
DP - Taylor Peden - Highland
OF - Mariah Gilmartin - Hesston
OF - Devynn Raile - Neosho County
OF - Katie Boline - Neosho County
P - Salem Liebenthal - Highland
Utility - Rosie Anguiano - Highland
NJCAA Region VI All-District Selections
First Team
1B - McKenna Lester - KCKCCC
SS - Maci Cole - Cowley
3B - Morgan Wickizer - Highland
SS - Savannah Maynard - KCKCC
SS - Espy Daniels - Neosho County
OF - Morgan Schmidt - Labette
OF - Tatyana Curry - Cowley
OF - Katie Enneking - JCCC
OF - McKenzie Ogden - KCKCC
P - Salem Liebenthal - Highland
P - Olivia Cummings - Neosho County
P - Jordan Harrison - JCCC
P - Ashlynn Mercer - Cowley
P - Raven Hough - Labette
DP - Winter Snyder - Labette
Utility - Bradi Basler - KCKCC
Second Team
1B - Taylor Kettle - Highland
3B - Mikayla Long - Allen
SS - Macey Nigh - JCCC
SS - Kerstyn Finch - Highland
2B - Toree Hoobler - JCCC
OF - Tye North - Cowley
OF - Jordan Diehl - JCCC
OF - Ally Kukowski - Highland
OF - Makenna Kuehn - Labette
C - Hannah Duin - Neosho County
C - Maddy Morrison - JCCC
C - Ellie Kleithermes - Highland
P - Cassidy Paulson - Neosho County
P - Katelyn Kotlarz - Labette
DP - Alivia Lange - Cowley
Utility - Kaylin Watkins - JCCC
