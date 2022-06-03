NCCC SOFT - Espy Daniels

When the Kansas Jayhawk Conference (KJCCC) released all-conference and all-district honors last week, seven Neosho County softball players and the squad’s head coach, Kim Alexander, were named in the lists. 

“It makes me very proud. They worked very hard every day to get this honor,” Alexander said. “It’s very well deserved.”

The conference released two different lists; an All-KJCCC Selection list for Conference B and an All-Region VI list. Three Panthers were selected for the all-district team, while six more players received a selection to the all-conference team.

Among the players selected were sophomores Olivia Cummings, Espy Daniels, Hannah Duin, Cassidy Paulson and Katie Boline and freshmen Devyn Raile and Riley Kennedy, with Cummings, Daniels and Duin being named to both lists. Although heavy with second-year players, Alexander is excited for the continued development of her younger players, as well as an extra year with her three ‘super-sophomores’. 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling their high school senior seasons, sophomores Lauren Fuller, Andrea Harlan and Duin will return for a third season as a Panther.

“That will help us out a lot,” Alexander said. “They definitely developed a lot from their freshman to sophomore year, and being able to watch that was amazing. Some of them stepped up in different roles in tremendous ways. It was fun and exciting to watch.”

Alexander was also tabbed as a Conference B coach of the year, and she hopes that honor will help with future recruiting.

“Let’s hope so anyway,” Alexander said with a chuckle. “We’ve definitely worked every year to get where we needed to be, and these last two years have built us in the right direction. Hopefully we will continue to build and get to nationals in the next couple of years.”

Set to welcome a strong incoming freshmen class, Alexander has her current athletes training individually until full training begins in the fall. Summer training will revolve around individual development on the athletes’ own time in preparation for spring games.

In the meantime, her new players will be brought up to speed with the expectations of the program.

“Day one, we tell them what we expect, and then hold them accountable for those expectations,” Alexander said. “We’re going to be young in different areas… But as long as they can come in and mesh with the team, I think we will be just fine.”

The Panthers finished the season with a 35-16 record, including a 24-8 conference record.

All-KJCCC Division II Conference B Selections

Coaches of the Year

Greg Cary - Highland

Kim Alexander - Neosho County

Most Valuable Player

Salem Liebenthal - Highland

Freshman of the Year

Maci Cole - Cowley

First Team

1B - Taylor Kettle - Highland        

2B - Madison Frey-Walton - Hesston

SS - Maci Cole  - Cowley

3B - Morgan Wickizer - Highland

C - Hannah Duin - Neosho County

DP - Alivia Lange - Cowley

OF - Tye North - Cowley

OF - Ryleigh Jones - Cloud

OF - Tatyana Curry - Cowley

OF - Ally Kukowski - Highland

P - Olivia Cummings - Neosho County

Utility - Sydney Price - Cowley

Second Team

1B - Delany Exon - Cloud

2B - Shayna Fila - Cloud

SS - Espy Daniels - Neosho County

3B - Riley Kennedy - Neosho County

C - Ellie Kliethermes - Highland

DP - Taylor Peden - Highland

OF - Mariah Gilmartin - Hesston

OF - Devynn Raile - Neosho County

OF - Katie Boline - Neosho County

P - Salem Liebenthal - Highland

Utility - Rosie Anguiano - Highland

NJCAA Region VI All-District Selections

First Team

1B - McKenna Lester - KCKCCC

SS - Maci Cole - Cowley

3B - Morgan Wickizer - Highland

SS - Savannah Maynard - KCKCC

SS - Espy Daniels - Neosho County

OF - Morgan Schmidt - Labette

OF - Tatyana Curry - Cowley

OF - Katie Enneking - JCCC

OF - McKenzie Ogden - KCKCC

P - Salem Liebenthal - Highland

P - Olivia Cummings - Neosho County

P - Jordan Harrison - JCCC

P - Ashlynn Mercer - Cowley

P - Raven Hough - Labette

DP - Winter Snyder - Labette

Utility - Bradi Basler - KCKCC 

Second Team

1B - Taylor Kettle - Highland

3B - Mikayla Long - Allen

SS - Macey Nigh - JCCC

SS - Kerstyn Finch - Highland

2B - Toree Hoobler - JCCC

OF - Tye North - Cowley

OF - Jordan Diehl - JCCC

OF - Ally Kukowski - Highland

OF - Makenna Kuehn - Labette

C - Hannah Duin - Neosho County

C - Maddy Morrison - JCCC

C - Ellie Kleithermes - Highland

P - Cassidy Paulson - Neosho County

P - Katelyn Kotlarz - Labette

DP - Alivia Lange - Cowley

Utility - Kaylin Watkins - JCCC

