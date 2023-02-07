ST. PAUL — Icy shooting from the St. Paul Indians led to their first loss in four games, a 47-35 homecoming defeat to the Jayhawk-Linn Jayhawks on Friday night.
The Indians couldn’t buy a bucket despite getting high-percentage looks inside the paint and open, catch-and-shoot looks from the perimeter.
“We were getting good looks and open shots,” St. Paul head coach Keith Wiatrak said. “The ball just wasn’t going down. We played good enough defense to keep us in the game for the most part. In that second half, Jayhawk-Linn came out and made some shots and we had to change things up.”
Trey Peters and Zakary Kirkpatrick each led St. Paul with 13 points.
Kirkpatrick showed dominance at times in the paint, pulling down offensive boards and getting second-chance looks.
“He’s been coming along well,” Wiatrak said. “He’s been playing great offensively the last few games.”
The 14 points the Indians scored in the fourth quarter was the only double-digit period for the home squad.
“Whenever the ball isn’t going through the basket, you struggle in basketball,” Wiatrak said. “Defense is great and we did well. But you have to score on offense.”
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and dropped St. Paul’s record to 4-11 overall.
Up Next
St. Paul stays at home on Tuesday to face Yates Center.
“We beat Yates Center once this year, but that means nothing,” Wiatrak said. “We need the wins. We’re playing for our seeding at sub-state. We want to try and get a home game that first round. We still have a chance at that.”
Box Score
St. Paul: 7 7 7 14 — 35
Jayhawk: 7 11 18 11 — 47
Scoring
St. Paul: Trey Peters 13, Kiser Wiatrak 3, Vincent Smith 6, Zakary Kirkpatrick 13
Jayhawk-Linn: A. Nation 9, T. Broyles 2, Grote 12, Spencer 1, B. Nation 11, Nickelson 12
