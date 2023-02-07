St. Paul MBB vs Jayhawk-Linn (HOCO) 2.3.23 - Zakary Kirkpatrick

Zakary Kirkpatrick (34) of the St. Paul Indians goes up for a shot against Jayhawk-Linn on Friday at St. Paul High School.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo

ST. PAUL — Icy shooting from the St. Paul Indians led to their first loss in four games, a 47-35 homecoming defeat to the Jayhawk-Linn Jayhawks on Friday night.

The Indians couldn’t buy a bucket despite getting high-percentage looks inside the paint and open, catch-and-shoot looks from the perimeter.

