BALDWIN CITY — The Neosho County Panthers battled a tough field of competition on Sunday at the Dan Harris Open hosted by Baker University. While no Panthers earned a spot on the medal stand, a pair of wrestlers escaped with 2-2 records.

"We definitely have some areas we need to improve in but overall I was pleased with the team's performance," Neosho County head coach Matt Hansen said. “The tournament was much larger and more competitive than last year. We won some and lost some, but that’s how it goes. The competition gets more and more tough as the day goes on.”

