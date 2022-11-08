BALDWIN CITY — The Neosho County Panthers battled a tough field of competition on Sunday at the Dan Harris Open hosted by Baker University. While no Panthers earned a spot on the medal stand, a pair of wrestlers escaped with 2-2 records.
"We definitely have some areas we need to improve in but overall I was pleased with the team's performance," Neosho County head coach Matt Hansen said. “The tournament was much larger and more competitive than last year. We won some and lost some, but that’s how it goes. The competition gets more and more tough as the day goes on.”
The Panthers joined teams from all collegiate levels for the open tournament, including NCAA, NAIA and junior college.
“We’re just looking for competition, it doesn’t matter what division they’re from,” Hansen said. “The NCAA schools are tough and have good guys, but you can find that with junior college teams as well.”
Sophomores Jake Knowles and Ryland Wright were the highlight of the weekend for the Panthers, with both wrestlers earning a pair of wins before being knocked out.
Knowles, in the 149-pound bracket, posted a 4-3 decision over Blayze Standley of Fort Hays State before earning a four-minute fall against Ottawa’s Cordell Hunt. The quarterfinals landed Knowles with a familiar foe in NEO’s Richard Mack, the wrestler who knocked him out of the District Championships last season.
“We will see him again, probably more than once, and we want to beat him when it matters,” Hansen said.
Wright opened his day in the 141-pound bracket with a three-minute fall against Sean Conway of Texas A&M, before being knocked off by a 12-7 decision by Terrell Carter-Williams of Central Missouri. Wright earned a quick 52-second fall in his next match, before he was bested by Kaden Stanley of Central Missouri in the blood round.
“We’re not where we want to be in March as far as conditioning, but we’re right where we want to be this time of year,” Hansen said.
Four other Panthers notched wins on the day, while three wrestlers ended their day 0-2.
In the 133-pound bracket, freshman Jesse Hall was triumphant in his opening match, taking down Brayden Strickland of Texas A&M via third-period fall. Hall would suffer a pair of falls himself to end the day.
The 174-pound bracket saw freshman Trent Jones bounce back from an opening round loss to quickly pin Keondre Bonner of Barton in 51 seconds.
At 184 pounds, sophomore Kael Lane ran away with a 17-0 technical fall against Trenton Willis of Concordia.
Neosho County freshman heavyweight Jasper Dewey edged out Michael Carpenter of Westminster for a 5-2 opening round decision, before suffering a pair of falls to end his day.
Up Next
The Panthers are back in action with another tournament this weekend when they join 24 teams from Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas for the Viking Open in Poteau, Okla. Wrestling at Carl Albert State College is set to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
“We competed well there last year, but it is a much larger tournament this year,” Hansen said. “We’re a little bit banged up right now so I’m not sure what our lineup will look like. We’re gonna take it one day and one match at a time.”
