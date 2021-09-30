JARED McMASTERS
YATES CENTER — When Mark Haight first arrived at St. Paul five years ago, he could tell something was different.
Although his primary duties resided with the high school, Haight took notice of how talented the middle school team seemed.
Fast-forward five years and Haight now has a front row seat to enjoy watching that young group live up to the potential he caught a glimpse of all those years ago.
With road wins over Yates Center and Jayhawk-Linn Tuesday night, the Indians’ varsity team — made up of seven juniors and Elise Doherty, the lone senior — has compiled a staggering 21-1 record through the squad’s first 22 matches this season.
Those 21 wins have come with little resistance — St. Paul has won 42 of the 46 sets it’s played.
“More than anything, it’s been our veteran bunch,” Haight said.
“These girls have been together since junior high, building that relationship on the court. Once they got up to high school, Elise started bringing them up as freshmen and started building this team. We’ve got chemistry, and everything’s just been going good.”
Being the team’s only senior would be reason enough for a leadership role to seem obligatory for Doherty.
She also served as the conduit to help guide the current juniors of the team through their first matches a few years ago. Nurturing a bond that runs through the entire group is what she believes is a huge credit for their success this year.
When you see one teammate outside of school, the others usually aren’t lagging too far behind. Their friendships have cultivated the “no drama” culture that Haight loves about his team.
“Chemistry is huge for us,” Doherty said. “In the beginning of the season, we got off to that good start and just knew we had the chemistry and the potential. We’ve just got to go out and give it our all every game. It’s been working out for us.”
That “good start” Doherty referenced was a perfect 17-0 run to open the season. Not only did St. Paul not lose a match over that span — the Indians didn’t drop a set until their 14th match of the fall, a 2-1 win over Fredonia.
A 2-0 (25-10, 25-18) defeat to the Riverton Rams, another one-loss team, is the sole blemish on St. Paul’s record for the year.
“I think the response was that it was a great learning situation with a team like that,” Haight said. “They’ve got a great middle, and we learned from that. That comes with it. You’ve got to mature as you go through the season. You’re going to have your ups and downs. You’re going to take one here and take one there, but you learn to make yourself better.”
As far as on-court talent is concerned, the Indians seem to have had no trouble maturing and dominating their opponents.
Josey Harris, Sophia Albertini and Doherty have combined for more than 250 kills this season, which shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who witnesses Doherty’s powerful swing.
Kenna Doherty, Elise’s younger sister, has carved out a critical role in the passing game as she knocked on the door of 300 assists this season heading into Tuesday night’s triangular.
“It’s fun playing with (Kenna),” Elise said. “Sometimes it can be a little frustrating, but we connect really well. When she gets a good set, that’s a good little combo we’ve got going.”
As St. Paul enters the homestretch of the regular season, the Indians are tuning up some of the finer points of their game before the postseason.
Improving on passing and avoiding a sense of complacency during this hot streak have been two important subjects of focus.
As long as this group maintains the level they’re playing, Haight is confident this squad has the potential to take the Three Rivers League title and potentially earn a berth to the state tournament.
“(At the start of the year), they were having fun, and as a coach, I’m almost like, ‘Are you going to give me everything you’ve got?’ Then I saw it,” Haight said. “I knew they’d put the pieces together, and they’re capable of doing this.”
