PITTSBURG — Chanute snapped a six-game win streak in the Bill Hanson Tournament to Cassville High School at Pittsburg High School on Thursday night.
The Lady Blue Comets lost 53-45 to the Missouri club.
Kori Babcock had 16 points, while Jacey Lewis scored 15. Tyra Bogle missed the game due to sickness, and she is doubtful to play today.
Head coach Dustin Fox said the ball just didn’t go in the hoop.
“We played and shot the ball about as poorly as we can,” Fox said.
Chanute started 0-for-4 beyond the stripe and trailed early 9-2. A Lewis trey at the buzzer brought Chanute back to within one, 13-12.
A steal and jumper by Kori Babcock put the Lady Comets on top 14-13 and a strong period ended with Chanute ahead 30-24.
Unfortunately, the third quarter resulted in a cold shooting one for Chanute as a Babcock trey was the only scoring and Cassville built a 37-33 advantage heading into the final quarter.
Chanute tied the game 43-43 on a baseline drive by Lewis, but Cassville stretched the advantage to 50-43 before the Lady Comets scored again.
That basket by Babcock to make it 50-45 was the last score in the game for Chanute.
“We’ve got to regroup quick and get ready to play tomorrow (today) against a team that will be better than the one we played today. Defensively, we let their best player beat us. That is something we take pride in not allowing, and we let it happen tonight.”
Cassville’s Madry McCrackin and Kyren Postlwait both scored 23 a piece.
Chanute (7-2) will next play versus Wichita East 5:30 today at Pittsburg High School.
