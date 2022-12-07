St. Paul WBB @ Marais des Cygnes Valley - Kenna Doherty

Kenna Doherty of the St. Paul Indians drives down the baseline during Tuesday's loss to Girard at St. Paul High School.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo

ST. PAUL — A scoreless third quarter doomed the St. Paul Indians on Tuesday as they fell to the Girard Trojans, 48-27, on Tuesday night to open the Mark Terlip Classic.

“Girard really took Josey (Harris) out of the game,” Girard head coach Calea Augustin said. “Then she got flustered. And then we got lost in it all.” 

