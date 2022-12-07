ST. PAUL — A scoreless third quarter doomed the St. Paul Indians on Tuesday as they fell to the Girard Trojans, 48-27, on Tuesday night to open the Mark Terlip Classic.
“Girard really took Josey (Harris) out of the game,” Girard head coach Calea Augustin said. “Then she got flustered. And then we got lost in it all.”
Hayden Buckley led Girard with 13 points while Harris led St. Paul with 11.
“We need others to become scorers on the court,” Augustin said. “We’re tentative on the scoring end. They don’t have the confidence to shoot the ball.”
St. Paul opened the game on a 10-4 run before Girard responded with a 31-5 run of its own. Girard held the Indians scoreless in the third period.
“Honestly, we quit driving to the basket,” Augustin said. “We’re just passing the ball around the arc and putting up outside shots. I preach and preach that we have to drive. They fouled when we went to the basket. But in that third quarter, we just passed the ball around and turned it over. We weren’t playing our game.”
Augustin said the Indians’ offensive woes will be addressed.
“We just have to run things through in practice,” Augustin said. “We have to get our girls to want to go inside. They can’t be scared anymore.”
Up Next
St. Paul’s second game of the Mark Terlip Classic will come against St. Mary’s Colgan, a state title contender in Class 2A, on Thursday.
“We’re going to focus on their bigs,” Augustin said. “We want to shut them down. But we can’t lose their guards. They’re a good shooting team. I don’t know how much man we’ll play. But we’ll try to get some press and traps going.”
Box Score
Girard 48, St. Paul 27
Girard: 6 12 19 11 — 48
St. Paul: 10 5 0 12 — 27
Girard: Emmaline Senecaut 6, Bailey Troke 5, Maddie Coester 3, Danica Lopez 9, Rylee Brooks 6, Regan Poland 2, Hayden Buckley 13, Erika Boatman 4
St. Paul: Josey Harris 11, Sophia Albertini 10, Kenna Doherty 4, Jorja Harris 2
