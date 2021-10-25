MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT — A golden opportunity for the Humboldt Cubs to host a home playoff game evaporated with a 42-30 loss at the hands of the visiting Osage City Indians Friday night.
With the loss, Humboldt concludes its regular season slate at 5-3 overall and 3-2 in district play while Osage City ups its record to 7-1.
Humboldt trailed 35-6 late in the first half. The Cubs struggled mightily to contain Garrett Fager, as the star wideout scored long first half touchdowns via the kick game and through the air. The Cubs also absorbed several drive-killing turnovers, including a fumble on the Indians’ 1-yard line, resulting in an Osage City touchback.
Humboldt, however, mounted a valiant comeback effort. Trey Sommer’s 4-yard scamper to paydirt with 14 seconds remaining in the first half, followed by quarterback Gavin Page’s successful 2-point run, trimmed Humboldt’s deficit to 35-14 at the half.
Osage City extended its advantage midway through the third, as senior signal-caller Landon Boss connected with Taylor Sage for a 27-yard touchdown, staking the Indians to a 42-14 advantage.
On the ensuing possession, Page hit Dakota Slocum in stride down the right sideline for a 67-yard touchdown strike. The two again linked up on the 2-point play, as Humboldt trailed, 42-22. The Cubs then sprung a surprise onside kick on the Indians, recovered it and were quickly back in business near midfield.
Despite the excellent field position, a time-consuming drive was capped off by Page’s 7-yard touchdown run up the middle with 40 seconds showing on the third quarter clock. Page then ran in a nearly identical play on the 2-point attempt, accounting for the final 42-30 margin.
Humboldt had several opportunities to further slice into its deficit in the fourth, but fumbles snuffed out those drives.
In what might have been his final game at Humboldt Sports Complex, Page put forth a monster performance, passing for 260 yards while rolling up 149 on the ground.
Sommer, meanwhile, chipped in 77 yards on 16 carries while also tallying 6 receptions for 64 yards.
Slocum also dazzled, with 7 receptions for 156 yards.
Humboldt head coach Logan Wyrick told his squad there were three keys to a successful outcome.
“We gotta pound the rock, because that’s who we are,” he said. “We have to eliminate big plays. And we can’t turn the ball over. We have to take care of the ball.”
The Cubs racked up 237 yards on the ground, but Wyrick said it should have been more.
“I’m not saying we didn’t run the ball well at times,” he said, “but they were giving us things we should have taken advantage of way more, and we weren’t able to do that.”
Wyrick was pleased with what Page and company were able to do in the passing game.
“That was good to see, because that’s not exactly who we are all the time,” he said.
Wyrick indicated that the defensive game-plan focused on slowing Osage City’s formidable passing attack.
“They’re one of the more prolific passing teams in our area,” he said, adding that the Cubs utilized various coverage packages in an attempt to contain Boss.
Humboldt, however, uncharacteristically turned the ball over five times Friday night.
“I think we’ve had two fumbles and three or four interceptions all year,” Wyrick said. “For us to come in here and do those things — that’s not like us. We eliminate those things and it’s a completely different game.”
Up Next
Humboldt will have a district playoff road clash with St. Mary’s-Colgan on Oct. 29.
“We’ll get to work, and hopefully they’re ready to go next week,” Wyrick said. “We have to play Cub football and pound the rock.”
