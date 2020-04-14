ROBERT MAGOBET
One local youngster is now an Elks Soccer Shoot National Champion.
Alleigh Barriger of Chanute Lodge #806 and Chanute Elementary School tallied a perfect score of 45 to place first for the championship round in December. Barriger is the national champion of Kansas, while nine other participants are national champions of Vermont, South Carolina, Missouri, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Kentucky and Oklahoma.
Barriger, 8, started the Soccer Shoot season in September. She competed at Neosho County Community’s College’s soccer field in Chanute on Sept. 15, before contending against district-level athletes in Parsons on Sept. 22. She then kicked versus state competition in Atchison on Oct. 12 and Mid-America contemporaries in El Dorado on Nov. 2 and 3.
For Barriger’s age group, 8 and under, athletes challenged one another in a “five-goal contest,” which decreased in size from 48 inches to 17 inches. Permitted one warmup kick at each goal and three goals for score at each of the five different sized nets, contestants kick from 15 feet out.
The Chanute native, though, isn’t new to these rules. Barriger has been involved with the Elks Soccer Shoot for the last three years. She draws inspiration from her sister, Kyra, 11, who also is a part of Elks Soccer Shoot and has advanced to Mid-America the last five years. This year Kyra placed third in Mid-America.
A few years ago, Kyra was able to register a perfect score in a competition, which inspired Barriger to start practicing and competing. Since then, Barriger and her father, Nick Barriger, a member of Chanute Elks Lodge #806, have been kicking soccer balls on the college’s soccer field every day to prepare to be the best Soccer Shoot player in the state of Kansas.
But even Nick said he was amazed that she garnered a perfect score.
“I’m surprised she got a perfect score; that’s kind of hard to do,” Nick Barriger said. “But as far as her doing as good as she did, I wasn’t too surprised. When she focuses, she can do quite a bit. It’s just like in practice, when she focuses, she can do really good.”
While Barriger’s father is proud of how she did in the competition, Barriger is just happy about the lifelong friends she has made through the process.
“I got new friends,” Barriger noted. “I don’t really focus on winning. I just focus on making new friends.”
Still, Barriger will get back on the horse and train for next year’s season beginning in August.
With soccer establishing itself as one of the fastest growing sports in the country, the Elks Soccer Shoot Program is geared to coincide with the sport phenomenon, according to elks.org. And with soccer becoming the sport of choice for the youth, “this program is the kind of sporting event to help keep our youth focused and away from the undesirable activities.”
