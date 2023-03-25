The Erie Red Devils enter the 2023 track and field season with a much younger squad than eighth-year head coach Eddie Kearns is accustomed to.
“We are a small team this year, but we will compete with a big heart,” Kearns said. “We can surprise some teams late, but we will be young with only two seniors.”
Erie sent five athletes to the state meet in Wichita last season, though just two return to the squad this year.
Over the offseason, Hailey McGowen and Garrett Ruark graduated following their senior seasons. McGowen was a state qualifier in the pole vault, while Ruark competed in the high jump and long jump events last May.
The Red Devils also lost Breanna Ross after she decided not to return for her senior season. Ross was a state qualifier in the 1600m and 3200m runs, winning a Tri-Valley League title in the 1600m.
With such a young squad, Kearns says the key to success will be hard work during practice and improving on times and heights each and every meet.
With just 18 total athletes, Erie will run into a number of larger teams this season. According to Kearns, the Red Devils’ biggest competition will include teams like Caney Valley and Cherryvale.
“They’re much bigger teams, so they have the numbers to fill into events and score,” he said.
The young squad’s campaign begins on Tuesday, when the Red Devils hit the road for the first event of the season. The first event at Uniontown High School is set to start at 3:30 pm.
Girls
Juniors Ella Burnett and Callie Stottman return as the only Red Devils with state experience. The duo hopes to lead the girls squad in improving upon a fifth place league finish from a season ago.
Burnett earned an eighth place finish at state in the high jump with a jump of 4’-10”. Burnett also competes in the triple jump, 400m dash and 4x400m relay.
Stottman had season-best throws of 94’-7” in the shot put and 32’-5” in the discus to earn her state bids. Stottman will also return to throw the javelin for the Red Devils.
As the lone senior on the girls squad, Mia Pemberton returns to run hurdles and other sprints. Kearns noted Pemberton is the most-improved athlete on the squad.
Sophomores Octavia Ammann and Makinzie LaRue also return with varsity experience in the sprinting events.
Sophomore Megan Richenburg (sprints) and freshmen Abbie Weibe (sprints, throws) and Lily Welch (sprints) hope to make their mark this season as new contributors.
Boys
The boys side is even younger than the girls, with the roster boasting just a single senior and a single junior.
Sophomores Taylor Holbert and Michael Richenburg are the lone returning lettermen to the squad. Richenburg competed in the 800m run, 1600m run and 4x800m relay. Holbert also ran the 800m run and 4x800m relay.
Though not all through graduation, the boys squad lost even more talent than the girls. The loss of Ethan Bartholomew, Reid Duff, Caden Eads, Quinten Heady, Ty Taylor and Seth Welch leaves a number of holes in the varsity lineup.
Coming to fill in those spots is a bevy of new faces.
Ethan Vincent comes into the season as the only senior for the boys, ready to take on the sprinting events.
After a strong season at center for the basketball team, junior Ethan Dillinger will take on jumps and middle distance.
Sophomore Jaden Daniels will join Dillinger in the jumping pits, while also taking on the sprints.
Freshman Killian Hume earned a TVL medal in cross country earlier this school year, and will join Holbert and Richenburg in the distance events.
Freshmen Bryson Peters (throws), Grant Reissig (jumps, sprints), Tanner Strathe (distance) and Mark Tenebro (sprints) round out the abbreviated roster.
2023 Track & Field Schedule
3/28 V @ Uniontown (3:30 pm)
4/6 V @ Eureka (3 pm)
4/10 JV @ Chanute (3:30 pm)
4/11 V @ Yates Center (3 pm)
4/17 V @ Iola (10 am)
4/25 V/JV @ Caney Valley (2 pm)
4/27 V @ Neodesha (3:45 pm)
5/4 V @ Cherryvale (3:15 pm)
5/8 JV @ Iola (4 pm)
5/11 V TVL @ Fredonia (3:30 pm)
5/19 V Regionals TBA
5/26-27 V State @ Wichita
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.