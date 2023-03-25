Erie TF Season Preview 2023

Erie freshman Killian Hume (40) and juniors Ella Burnett (363) and Callie Stottman (366) return to the lineup for another year of Red Devil Track & Field.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Erie Red Devils enter the 2023 track and field season with a much younger squad than eighth-year head coach Eddie Kearns is accustomed to. 

“We are a small team this year, but we will compete with a big heart,” Kearns said. “We can surprise some teams late, but we will be young with only two seniors.”

